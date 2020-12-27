Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Millions face eviction, poverty as unemployment benefits expire

President Donald Trump did not sign the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill this weekend, leaving 14 million unemployed Americans without an economic lifeline for rent and food. Now, congressional leaders are scrambling to avoid a government shutdown Tuesday. The House plans to vote Monday whether to substitute $2,000 checks in the bill. But experts warn that is too little for millions on unemployment. “Without those unemployment checks, people won’t take their insulin. There will be foreclosures and evictions. People will sell their car. People won’t eat. The human toll can’t be overstated,” said Michele Evermore, a senior researcher and policy analyst for the National Employment Law Project.

Nashville bombing: Questions could be answered 'relatively soon'

The Christmas morning explosion that tore through a section of Nashville's downtown was a deliberate bombing and "feels like" it had a connection to the AT&T building severely damaged in the blast, Mayor John Cooper said Sunday. No fatalities have been confirmed, but authorities said they were working to determine the identity of tissue samples determined to be human remains found at the scene. Cooper cited "a lot of momentum behind the investigation" and said he expects "a lot of questions to be answered relatively soon." Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed that Anthony Q. Warner, 63, is a person of interest in the case.

ATF and law enforcement members investigate the Christmas Day explosion on Saturday, December 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities believe an RV parked on Second Ave. caused the explosion in an “intentional act,” and several blocks in downtown Nashville are sealed off as the FBI, and other local, state and federal agencies continue their investigation.

Military member charged in Illinois shooting that left 3 dead, police say

A 37-year-old military member has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder after police say he gunned down multiple people at random in an Illinois bowling alley. Three people were killed and three others were injured in the shooting on Saturday at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Illinois. Duke Webb of Florida, who is an active U.S. Army member, is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond. "We believe this was a completely random act, and there is no prior meeting or any kind of relationship between the suspect and any of the victims in this case," Police Chief Dan O'Shea said.

More contagious COVID-19 variant identified in Canada

Officials in Canada have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom. The new strain appears to be more infectious but doesn't seem to make people any more sick. It has also been detected in several other countries, including Denmark, France, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands. Experts say there’s no evidence to suggest that vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna wouldn’t work to protect against the strain, but more information is needed to confirm this. Starting Monday, the U.S. is requiring all air travelers from the U.K. to provide a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departure as a response to the new strain.

Americans continued to travel despite CDC warnings

More than 1.1 million people traveled through airports around the United States on Saturday, nearing Wednesday's pandemic travel record – despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay at home to quell coronavirus cases. The 1,128,773 people screened by the Transportation Security Administration on the day after Christmas is roughly half the number of travelers screened on the same day in 2019 and just 62,000 less than the 1,191,123 screened on Dec. 23, which was the most on any day in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nashville bombing; unemployment benefits end: Weekend's biggest news