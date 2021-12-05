Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Bob Dole, former senator and presidential candidate, dies at 98

Former Sen. Bob Dole, a Kansas lawmaker and decorated World War II veteran who never realized his ambitions to win the presidency but left an indelible mark on the nation’s capital and history, died Sunday. He was 98. Dole died in his sleep, according to an announcement from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. For all his accomplishments, Dole wanted to be remembered for his service – particularly as a soldier who lost the use of his right arm on the battlefield in Italy. Late in life, Dole was hospitalized from time to time at Walter Reed National Military Center with a variety of ailments. In February, Dole announced he had lung cancer. In a statement, President Joe Biden called Dole "an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation."

A belief in hard work, an aversion to big talk and the Kansas roots he never lost: Dole's abiding legacy, writes USA TODAY's Susan Page.

Dole's constant pen in hand was a reminder of war injury and advocacy for disability rights.

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo for aiding brother amid allegations of sexual harassment

CNN announced it fired anchor Chris Cuomo "effective immediately" after an evaluation "of new information that came to light" regarding his involvement with his brother's sexual harassment allegations. According to dozens of transcripts, video interviews and text messages released by the New York Attorney General's Office, Cuomo used his media "sources" and "other journalists" to look into the women who accused his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment. Chris Cuomo called CNN's decision disappointing. "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," he wrote on Twitter. Even with the firing, CNN said it will continue to investigate Cuomo’s conduct “as appropriate.”

CNN fired Chris Cuomo several days after suspending the anchor for intimately helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, wade through sexual harassment scandals.

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect plead not guilty; bond set at $500,000 each

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged in the Oxford High School shooting, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges Saturday, hours after police say they were found in a commercial building in Detroit and taken into custody. A judge, citing her concern that the couple did not appear at an arraignment Friday, set bond at $500,000 each. Each is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the Crumbleys bought the firearm for their son, Ethan Crumbley, as a Christmas gift. He is accused of killing four students and injuring seven people at the suburban Detroit high school on Tuesday.

Third party will probe Oxford shooting as questions mount over warning signs.

Leaders say 'no need to panic' as omicron confirmed in more states

Researchers are still piecing together data to better understand the omicron variant of the coronavirus. But less than two weeks into the global effort, those clues are giving experts a glimpse of the variant's threat. The consensus so far: Vaccines will likely continue to protect against severe disease, but the variant may prove highly infectious –even among people who are fully vaccinated or have been previously infected. Politicians and public health leaders repeated similar messages again and again as the weekend began: The omicron variant has arrived in at least 15 states, but everything we know about preventing COVID-19 remains the same. When announcing a case in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to wear masks, get vaccinated and get a booster shot to reduce the spread of the virus.

An early glimpse of omicron's threat: High transmission likely, but vaccines provide hope.

