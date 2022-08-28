Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following rape accusation

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza two days after he was accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a 17-year-old girl, the team announced Saturday. The Bills held Araiza out during the team's final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. Head coach Sean McDermott said that he had been informed about the accusation, but did not go into details about when the team learned about it. The civil suit filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court alleges Araiza, then 21 and a member of the San Diego State football team, had sex with an inebriated 17-year-old high school senior outside of an off-campus party in October 2021 before bringing her inside a room where she was allegedly assaulted by multiple men.

Buffalo Bills never spoke to woman who accused Araiza of rape, woman's attorney says.

Opinion: If Buffalo Bills really took rape allegations against Araiza seriously, where was the urgency?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks about the allegations against Matt Araiza during a press conference Friday night.

Mississippi neighborhoods brace for flooding 2 years after disaster

After days of torrential rainfall soaked the region, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Jackson and areas expected to be flooded by the Pearl River, which was forecast to crest by Tuesday. Residents in low-lying areas were urged to evacuate. “If you are able to get out of your home, do it now,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, concerned that damage could meet or exceed February 2020, when water roared through the streets like rivers and more than 500 homes were flooded. A slow-moving weather system dumped historic amounts of rain in the South last week, forcing evacuations and washing away roads. Experts said Sunday that the river will likely crest lower than expected – but still more than 9 feet above what is considered a "major" flood stage.

It is not too late to prepare for flooding. Here's what to do.

Earlier this week: Nursing home residents rescued from Mississippi floodwaters.

In this photo provided by Pastor Bryant May, rain water covered Bierdeman Road in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Oregon wildfire fire explodes in size, forcing evacuations

A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square miles, according to the National Interagency Fire Center – more than double the seven square miles reported Saturday. A heat wave moving into the area in the coming days could worsen the situation, officials said. By Sunday morning, at least 2 million gallons of water and fire retardant had been dumped on the blaze by air. The fire was started by lightning on Aug. 17 and killed Logan Taylor, a 25-year-old firefighter, after he was struck by a tree the next day.

'Devastated': Firefighter killed by falling tree while battling wildfire in western Oregon.

'A year after year disaster': The American West could face a 'brutal' century under climate change.

Not 1, but 3 hosts: Rap stars set to anchor the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards take place on Sunday night in Newark, New Jersey, (8 p.m. ET/PT, multiple networks) and will have three hosts as rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow are all set to anchor the ceremony. In addition to hosting, Harlow is tied for the most nominations this year with seven, including artist of the year and video of the year. Kendrick Lamar – nominated for the first time since 2018 – and Lil Nas X are also up for seven trophies. Harry Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five. Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

From Britney Spears' snake to Lady Gaga's meat dress: These are the most outrageous MTV VMA moments ever.

Photos: Best of the MTV Video Music Awards through the years.

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the MTV Video Music Awards.

Justice Department released redacted version of affidavit justifying search of Mar-a-Lago

The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit justifying the unprecedented search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Some associated documents have also been made public. The released records show: Highly classified material at Mar-a-Lago, documents included 'Top Secret' classification, confidential human source information, and more. Former President Donald Trump blasted the Justice Department and a federal magistrate for the “heavily redacted” nature of an affidavit supporting the search of his Mar-a-Lago property released Friday. President Joe Biden on Friday mocked his predecessor’s claim that he had the power to declassify national security documents without going through the formal process.

The redacted affidavit justifying the search of Donald Trump’s estate offers new insight into the origin and depth of the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president's handling of sensitive documents.

Nearly 1,000 dead, thousands more displaced amid floods in monsoon drenched Pakistan

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation, and the government declared a state of emergency. Thousands of people whose homes were swept away now live in tents miles away from their inundated villages and towns, officials said. The monsoon season, which began earlier than normal this year, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains and rescuers have struggled to evacuate marooned people from flood-hit areas.

People stand in their partial damage homes caused by flooding after heavy rains on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June.

