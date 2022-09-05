Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

One suspect found dead, one on the run after stabbing rampage in Canada that left 10 people dead

Canadian police said Monday one of the two brothers suspected in a series of stabbings has been found dead from injuries that were not self-inflicted. The other brother remained at large and might be wounded, they said. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray identified the deceased suspect as Damien Sanderson, 31, and said Myles Sanderson, 30, is believed to be in Regina, Saskatchewan. A manhunt across three provinces had been underway after the brothers were named suspects in a stabbing rampage that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded – one of the bloodiest mass killings in Canadian history. The attacks early Sunday took place in at least 13 locations in and around the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, a sprawling province nearly the size of Texas. Authorities revealed no motive for the attacks, but said some of the victims had likely been targeted by the suspects, while others had been attacked at random.

Judge grants Trump's request for special master review of Mar-a-Lago documents

A federal judge in Florida approved Donald Trump's request Monday for a special master to review documents seized during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, which included "secret" and "top secret" records, and temporarily halted the Justice Department's criminal investigation of the records. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorized the appointment to review the documents for potential claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege, or to prevent government lawyers from reading those documents. Cannon ruled the Director of National Intelligence could continue to review the documents to determine risks to national security and asked lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department to jointly submit a list of names of potential special masters by Sept. 9. The Justice Department said it was reviewing the decision.

'Truly dangerous' heat wave breaks California temperature records; 2 dead in Mill Fire

California cities reported record temperatures this weekend amid a punishing and dangerous heat wave. The heat has already sparked damaging wildfires and stressed the state's power grid. Forecasters warn the sweltering temperatures also posed health risks as people celebrate the holiday weekend. Forecasters had warned most of California and Nevada and parts of Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Idaho to brace for high temperatures.

Meanwhile, two dangerous wildfires are burning through the same California county, creating new challenges for firefighters.

  • The Mill Fire: A wind-driven wildfire that started Friday about 250 miles north of San Francisco. It has destroyed 100 homes in the small town of Weed, blazing through more than 4,200 acres and standing at 40% contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. Siskiyou County officials said Sunday afternoon that two people have died as a result of the fire.

  • The Mountain Fire: A nearby wildfire close to the small community of Gazelle that grew Monday morning to more than 10,000 acres. It was 10% contained, according to Cal Fire.

NASA again scrubs Artemis I moon rocket launch over technical issues

Saturday brought another launch scratch for the Artemis I mission. Technical issues caused delays on Saturday and eventually robbed spectators in Cape Canaveral, Florida – and around the country – of something Americans haven't seen in more than 50 years: a launch to kick off a NASA program to send humans to the moon. A similar situation unfolded during NASA's first launch attempt of the crewless Orion capsule on Aug. 29. NASA officials said the 322-foot rocket will return to the Vehicle Assembly Building for repairs and recertifications, likely delaying the flight to sometime in October.

Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister

Britain will get its third prime minister in just over three years as the ruling Conservative Party announced Monday it had chosen Liz Truss to be its new leader after an internal party contest. Truss, 47, has sought to portray herself as the political heir to Margaret Thatcher, Britain's "Iron Lady" and first female leader who advocated with zeal for free markets, lower taxes and the privatization of large state enterprises from telecoms to energy. The new prime minister replaces Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after senior members of his government turned against him amid a series of scandals and waning appetite for his brand of politics.

Week 1 college football winners and losers: Georgia dominates, Oregon flops

The opening weekend of college football season saw some highs and lows, including an impressive performance by defending champion Georgia. Georgia's 49-3 win in Saturday's season opener against No. 12 Oregon saw last year's dominance continue, only reinforcing the widely held belief that Georgia will be one of the teams to beat in the race for the College Football Playoff. New Oregon quarterback Bo Nix averaged just 4.7 yards per attempt and the Ducks' defense did just about nothing right under first-year head coach Dan Lanning, formerly Georgia's defensive coordinator. Take a look at the rest of Week 1's winners and losers here.

Latest Stories

  • Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead

    Canada police say the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found, but his brother Myles is still at large.

  • Saskatchewan stabbings: Regina police 'operating under the impression' suspect still in city

    Regina police chief Evan Bray said Monday that despite the death of Damien Sanderson, they were still operating "under the impression" that Myles Sanderson was still in the city of Regina. He added it was still not known who the second person seen in the vehicle linked to the Sanderson brothers on Sunday may have been: if it was Damien or another person, given the brother's body being found Monday morning.

  • 1 suspect dead, the other on the run, in Canada stabbing massacre: Police

    A suspect in the Canada stabbing massacre that left 10 people dead and 18 injured has been found dead, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan forensic officials said at a news conference on Monday. Damien Sanderson's body was discovered in a heavily grassed area near a house that officials were examining. Officials haven’t confirmed his cause of death, but his injuries don’t appear to be self-inflicted, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of Saskatchewan RCMP, said.

  • Weldon, Sask., residents recall strange encounter shortly after stabbing alert

    Leona Lees was jolted awake Sunday morning to the sound of an emergency alert from RCMP about several stabbings on the nearby James Smith Cree Nation, located roughly 30 kilometres southwest from her home in Weldon, Sask. Not thinking much of it, she started her day the way she usually does: with a cup of coffee on her front deck. However, shortly after she sat down, the woman saw a dark-coloured SUV zoom by — an unusual sight for a sleepy village of roughly 200 people. "Why is that car going so

  • Chilling video shows moment Kiely Rodni’s body was found in backseat of her car with window open in reservoir

    Kiely’s body was found on the passenger rear side and one of the windows of her car was halfway open, while another appeared ‘broken out’

  • Suicide attack at Russia embassy in Kabul kills 2 diplomats

    A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday killed two members of the embassy staff and at least one Afghan civilian in a rare attack on a foreign diplomatic mission in Afghanistan. The blast went off at the entrance to the embassy’s consular section, where Afghans were waiting for news about their visas, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry and the state news agency RIA Novosti. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility late Monday, saying a militant wearing an explosive belt blew up at the embassy entrance.

  • Afghanistan: Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing

    A suicide bomber was shot dead by guards as he approached the embassy gates, officials say.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game