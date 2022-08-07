Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Senate OKs Inflation Reduction Act, tackling taxes, health care and climate

Senate Democrats approved sweeping legislation on health care, climate and taxes along a party-line vote Sunday, delivering a major win for President Joe Biden and his agenda before the midterm elections. The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes record spending on clean energy initiatives, measures to reduce prescription drug prices and a tax overhaul to ensure large corporations pay income taxes. Every Democrat voted in support and every Republican against the measure. It heads to a vote in the Democratic-controlled House, where it's likely to pass as early as Friday. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote in favor of the measure after a grueling overnight session of debate, amendments and negotiation. The 15-hour "vote-a-rama" that began at 11:30 p.m. Saturday ended with Harris' deciding vote on final passage.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Senate worked overnight Saturday into Sunday as they moved toward final passage of Senate budget reconciliation deal, which Senate Democrats have named The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Sweeping Indiana abortion ban enacted, the first such law since Roe overturned

Indiana has approved a near-total ban on abortion that will take effect on Sept. 15, making the state the first in the nation to pass sweeping abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced late Friday he had signed the measure, known as Senate Bill 1, within an hour of its passage, capping a marathon day that saw both chambers pass the bill outlawing abortion except for several narrow exceptions. The Biden administration rebuked the ban's adoption Saturday with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre describing it as "a devastating step." Earlier in the week, President Biden signed an executive order supporting individuals traveling out of state for an abortion.

Anti-abortion supporters try to cover a sign of an abortion rights supporter during an anti-abortion rally as the Indiana Senate Rules Committee met a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state during a hearing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Biden ends isolation at White House after second negative test for COVID-19

President Joe Biden ended his isolation and left the White House Sunday for the first time in more than two weeks after recovering from a mild rebound case of COVID-19. Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo that Biden again tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. Biden also tested negative Saturday. O'Connor also wrote in the memo that the president “will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel.” Biden, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, had been isolating inside the White House since July 30 after testing positive in what O'Connor called a "rebound case" of the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden departs the White House on Aug. 7 for the first time in 18 days after recovering from a rebound case of COVID-19.

Cease-fire in Gaza begins after days of conflict

After nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis, a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect late Sunday. Israeli aircraft have pummeled targets in Gaza since Friday, while the Iran-backed Palestinian Jihad militant group has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response. The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war last year. The Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took effect at 11:30 p.m. local time, 4:30 p.m. ET. Israeli strikes and militant rockets continued in the minutes leading up to the beginning of the truce, and Israel said it would "respond strongly" if the cease-fire was violated.

Palestinian rockets fired from Gaza City light up the night sky Aug. 5 in retaliation after a senior militant from Islamic Jihad was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, prompting the militant group to warn Israel has "started a war."

3 Russian generals sacked as military struggles in Ukraine

The poor performance of Russia’s armed forces during its invasion of Ukraine appears to have led to a shakeup in command, the British Defense Ministry said Sunday. Gen. Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, who had been charged with overall command of the operation in Ukraine, was removed from his post last week, along with two other generals, the ministry said. "These dismissals are compounded by at least 10 Russian Generals killed on the battlefield in Ukraine," the ministry said. "The cumulative effect on consistency of command is likely contributing to Russian tactical and operational difficulties." The Russian invasion that started Feb. 24 “is about to enter a new phase” in which the fighting would shift west and south along a 217-mile line that extends from near the city of Zaporizhzhia to Russian-occupied Kherson, Britain's Defense Ministry said.

More updates: Head of Amnesty International chapter resigns in protest; Russia begins attack on eastern Ukraine cities.

A local resident pushes her bicycle through damaged buildings in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine on August 5, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At least 2 shooters sought after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting rampage

A shooting rampage outside a popular nightspot near downtown Cincinnati Sunday left nine people wounded, prompting a desperate search for at least two shooters and fueling concern that gun violence could become a "normal part of our culture." Chaos erupted after an altercation between two groups of people shortly before the 2 a.m. closing time outside Mr. Pitiful's in the city's historic Over-the-Rhine district, Lt. Col. Mike John said. The police department's Civil Disturbance Response Team was brought in to disperse the gathering. Two loud "bang balls" were employed to clear the area so emergency medical teams could reach the wounded. All the eight men and a woman who were treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center have been released, hospital spokeswoman Heather Chura Smith said.

Investigators have blocked off streets in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday morning. Police say at least nine people were injured in a shooting outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main streets at about 1:40 a.m.

