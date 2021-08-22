Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·5 min read

Frenzied evacuation from Afghanistan continues

The U.S. has evacuated thousands of people from Afghanistan but has a long way to go, President Joe Biden said on Sunday. With thousands of Americans remaining in Afghanistan, Biden said his administration is in talks about extending its Aug. 31 deadline for the full removal of U.S. troops, but said the administration hopes it will not have to extend it. "We have a long way to go. And a lot could still go wrong," Biden said. It's been a week since the Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital city and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The U.S. is continuing to evacuate Americans and Afghan people with special immigrant visas, with 17,000 people sent out of Afghanistan in the last week.

  • The scene at Hamid Karzai International Airport remains frenzied as crowds attempt to leave the country. A NATO official told Reuters on Sunday that 20 people have died in the last week at the airport amid the evacuation.

  • 18 airplanes were activated Sunday to assist in evacuation efforts out of Kabul. The planes will not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport. Instead, they will be used for "the onward movement of passengers from temporary safe havens and interim staging bases," said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. It is only the third time that civilian aircraft have been activated.

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, assists evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 20.
A U.S. Air Force loadmaster, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, assists evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 20.

At least 21 dead, dozens missing as floods strike Tennessee, North Carolina

At least 21 people were dead and dozens more remained missing Sunday after record-shattering downpours triggered flooding across parts of rural Tennessee and North Carolina. Authorities fear the death toll could rise. Between 25 and 30 people were missing missing in Tennessee's Humphreys County alone, Sheriff Chris Davis said. Parts of Tennessee saw as much as 17 inches of rain fall in less than 24 hours, breaking the state record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches, the National Weather Service said. In Haywood County, North Carolina, the death toll rose to four from flooding wrought by Tropical Storm Fred last week after two bodies were recovered Saturday.

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in New England

Tropical Storm Henri rolled across Block Island before making landfall on the coastal Rhode Island town of Westerly on Sunday, blasting much of the Northeast with high winds and heavy storm surge. Henri had weakened earlier in the day from hurricane status but remained an imposing threat, driving sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and producing 19-foot waves in some places. "Storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards will extend far from the center," warned Daniel Brown, senior hurricane specialist. "This is a life-threatening situation." Henri is forecast to slow down and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border Sunday night, followed by an east-northeastward motion across northern Connecticut and southern Massachusetts on Monday. Slower forward speed means the storm will linger longer, dumping excessive rain as it passes.

Real quick

Pfizer vaccine could win full FDA approval soon

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could win full FDA approval as soon as Monday, multiple media outlets report. The New York Times, citing people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak publicly, said the approval might come a day or two later if parts of the review need more time. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told ABC's "This Week" that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the FDA soon issues full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer's vaccine is being made available under an emergency use authorization and would be the first COVID-19 vaccine to win full FDA approval. Murthy said full approval could persuade more Americans to get vaccinated, prompt more companies and organizations to mandate vaccinations, and help curb the dangerous spread of delta and other variants.

Poll: Americans back tough rules on vaccinations and masks

As a fourth wave of the coronavirus surges, Americans say protecting the common good is more important than ensuring personal liberty when considering whether to require individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccination or wear a protective mask. An overwhelming 72% of those surveyed by USA TODAY and Ipsos called mask mandates "a matter of health and safety," not an infringement on personal liberty. By 61%, they endorsed requiring vaccinations except for those with a medical or religious exemption. The debate is reverberating across the country as school districts prepare to reopen in the next few weeks and businesses begin to bring back employees. Last week, the Biden administration threatened to cut off federal funding to nursing homes that didn't require staffers to be vaccinated.

P.S. Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Henri, Tennessee floods, Afghanistan: Weekend's news

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins exclusive 500-home run club

    It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.

  • Entire 100-meter dash field posts sub-10 second finish in historic first

    It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.

  • Ignacio Bahamondes stuns Roosevelt Roberts with wild knockout kick in final seconds

    Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.

  • Gervonta Davis OK after private plane crashed shortly after takeoff

    Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.

  • Fantasy Football: Eight players who could get off to fast starts

    Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.

  • Lukaku has unfinished business in Premier League

    After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Horse books it down highway after reportedly escaping from Kentucky racetrack

    We're not sure that's street legal.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson after last-place return: 'Talk all the s--- you want. Because I'm here to stay.'

    In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.

  • Jon Rahm slams FedExCup Playoffs format while leading The Northern Trust: 'I don't think it's fair'

    The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.

  • QB Mitch Trubisky returns to Chicago, immediately leads Bills to touchdown

    Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.

  • Is it possible Dak Prescott won't be 'fully back' from injuries all season long?

    Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.

  • 3 ways the Blue Jays are weakened by George Springer's injury

    George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.

  • Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin's second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this sea

  • Ryan Blaney wins at Michigan to continue Ford's streak

    Blaney's win is the seventh consecutive win for Ford at the track located not far from Detroit.

  • Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one

  • Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals' 3-0 win

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one. Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn't permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his

  • Toronto Blue Jays lose 5-3 to Detroit Tigers after extra innings

    TORONTO — A ninth-inning throwing error from Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien gave the Detroit Tigers enough life to score an extra-inning victory and an added reason to celebrate Miguel Cabrera's historic 500th career homer on Sunday. RBI singles from Daz Cameron and Willi Castro off Toronto reliever Kirby Snead provided Detroit (60-66) with a 5-3 win in 11 innings and the Blue Jays with their ninth loss in 11 extra-inning games this season. Toronto (64-58) lost its third series in a row

  • Rays rout White Sox 9-0, take 2 of 3 in series; Archer hurt

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders. Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins. The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. Jos

  • Keenum throws TD, Browns beat Giants in matchup of reserves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game Sunday. Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland's opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half. The Browns (2-0) rested Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett

  • Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego fo