Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
World Cup: Semifinalists announced,
American sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar

The final four teams in the 2022 Men’s World Cup have clinched their spots. On Friday, both quarterfinal matches went to penalty kicks as Brazil was upset by Croatia, 1-1 (4-2). The other South American power, Argentina, had better luck and edged the Netherlands, 2-2 (4-3), after conceding a pair of late goals. On Saturday, Morocco became the first African and Arab nation in World Cup history to reach the semifinals, topping Portugal, 1-0. France and England met in the final quarterfinal match of the weekend with France holding on, 2-1.

And on Friday, soccer analyst Grant Wahl died in Qatar while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, just days after his 48th birthday. Wahl, a sports journalist for CBS Sports and author of the GrantWahl Substack column, had covered eight men's World Cup tournaments. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat during extra time of the game. An official cause of death has not yet been shared.

Badr Benoun of Morocco celebrates after the team's victory over Portugal put the Atlas Lions in the semifinals.

Big winter storm unleashes 'wild weather'

A powerful winter storm crashing across the West slammed parts of California with heavy rains Sunday and promised to snarl travel with feet of snow in some areas from the mountains of the Golden State through the Midwest. The storm will continue across the West while "developing into a possible blizzard" in coming days, the National Weather Service warned. Moving East, a strong low-pressure system is forecast to form over Colorado and Kansas on Monday, pulling moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico, combining it with extremely cold air from the polar regions in Canada.

A cyclist makes his way through snow along Lakeshore Drive, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mich., after a storm moved through Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) ORG XMIT: MIBEN555

Real quick

USC's Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy

Southern California sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Memorial Trophy as college football's most outstanding player on Saturday. Quarterbacks have now won 19 of the 22 Heismans handed out this century. Williams is USC's first Heisman Trophy winner since Matt Leinart in 2004, tying the school with Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma with seven winners – the most all-time. Eight Trojans have actually received the award, but the 2005 trophy won by Reggie Bush was later vacated.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams lifts the Heisman Trophy.

Lockerbie bombing suspect of 1988 Pan Am flight is in US custody, says Justice Department

A key suspect in 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which killed 270 people, the majority of them Americans, is in U.S. custody, officials confirmed Sunday. He is expected to make an initial court appearance in Washington on charges leveled two years ago in which federal prosecutors charged his with destruction of an aircraft resulting in death and destruction of a vehicle of interstate commerce with an explosive. The Libyan intelligence officer is suspected of helping make the bomb that exploded aboard the Boeing 747 while it was flying over the small Scottish town en route from London to New York.

A police officer walks past the damage in Lockerbie, Scotland, caused by Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York in December 2008.

Return to Earth! Orion splashdown completes NASA's Artemis I moon mission

After "skipping" through Earth's atmosphere blazing in at 25,000 mph, an uncrewed Orion capsule successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, marking the exclamation point of NASA's nearly monthlong Artemis I test flight. NASA needed a successful splashdown to stay on track for the next Orion flight around the moon, currently targeted for 2024, where four astronauts are expected to make the trip. That will be followed by a two-person lunar landing as early as 2025. Sunday's conclusion came after Orion's lunar round trip spanning a total of 25½ days and about 1.4 million miles. Coincidentally, astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago Sunday.

This screen capture from NASA's livestream on Sunday, Dec. 11, shows an uncrewed Orion capsule splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 12:40 p.m. ET concluding the Artemis I mission to the moon and back.

White House: Russians were willing to free Griner but not Whelan

Paul Whelan was never offered by the Russians in the prisoner exchange that freed WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Biden administration officials said Sunday. Whelan, a former Marine, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges the U.S. government have called baseless. A White House spokesman said Sunday that Whelan was "never a choice posed by the Russians" to free, and that they were only willing to trade for Griner. Biden is facing backlash by Democratic and Republican lawmakers for agreeing to free Bout while the Russians continue to hold Whelan.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020.

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith on Pittsburgh's first drive and sat on the ground for several seconds before heading to the sideline. Pickett was evaluated in the blue medical tent for several minutes before returning for Pittsburgh's next series, with the team saying Pi

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Redblacks sign kicker Lewis Ward, fullback Marco Dubois to contracts

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed kicker Lewis Ward to a two-year contract and fullback Marco Dubois to a one-year deal on Friday. The 30-year-old Ward has been with the Redblacks since signing with the CFL team before the 2018 season after going undrafted. He was named the league's outstanding rookie in 2018, setting a CFL single-season record with a 98.1 made field goal percentage. He set a professional football record with 69 consecutive field goals made in regular-season action, starting

  • Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid to their Ohio rival. The Bengals (9-4) have won five straight and nine of 11. They remained tied for the AFC North lead with Baltimore, which beat Pittsburgh 16-14. Burrow picked up his first win in five starts against the Browns (5-8), whose playoff hopes are now all but nonexistent. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson