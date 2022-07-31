Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

As Kentucky braces for more flooding, death toll rises to 28

Devastated communities across eastern Kentucky began began digging out in earnest Sunday as the state's death toll rose to 28 and another round of storms threatened to expand the historic flooding. Dozens of people remained unaccounted for, and some areas remained inaccessible to search and rescue teams. Spotty cellphone service added to the chaos. "We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks," Beshear said. Excessive runoff from showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday could result in additional flooding of rivers, creeks and streams across much of central and eastern Kentucky, the National Weather Service warned. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches an hour could spark flash flooding, especially in areas that see repeated rounds of thunderstorms.

Reggie Ritchie comforts wife Della as they pause while clearing out their destroyed manufactured Fisty, Ky. home destroyed by the flooding from Troublesome Creek behind them. July 29, 2022
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday after testing negative earlier this week in a "rebound" case that can occur in patients who are treated with Paxlovid, Biden's doctor said. Biden has not has a resurgence of symptoms, but he has returned to isolation, as the CDC recommends people with rebound cases should do for an additional five days. Paxlovid is an at-home antiviral therapy for those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. He was treated with it given his old age. He has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

In this file photo taken on July 14, 2022, US President Joe Biden wipes his nose after signing the guest book while visiting Israel's President Isaac Herzog at Beit HaNassi, the presidential residence in Jerusalem. - Biden said on July 21, 2022, he was &quot;doing great&quot; after the White House announced he had contracted Covid-19 and was isolating with mild symptoms. &quot;Folks, I'm doing great,&quot; Biden tweeted, above a picture showing him seated at his desk, smiling, with smartphones and documents laid out in front of him. &quot;Thanks for your concern,&quot; the president wrote, adding: &quot;Keeping busy!&quot; (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
New York declares state disaster emergency for monkeypox outbreak

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul late Friday declared New York's rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak a state disaster emergency as authorities raced to distribute vaccines to curb the virus' spread. The measure comes as New York's monkeypox infection count approached nearly 1,400 cases, with most infections in New York City, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. The executive order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives. It also allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient specific standing orders for vaccines, and requires providers to send vaccine data to the state Health Department. As of Wednesday, the U.S. currently has about 4,600 reported cases, USA TODAY reported.

People protest during a rally calling for more government action to combat the spread of monkeypox at Foley Square on July 21, 2022, in New York City. At least 267 New Yorkers have tested positive for monkeypox, a virus similar to smallpox but with milder symptoms.
NBA icon and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Bill Russell, the ultimate NBA champion, one of basketball’s greatest players, a consummate teammate and a voice for social justice who was the soul of the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1950s and ’60s, died on Sunday. He was 88. On the basketball court, William Felton Russell cared about one thing: winning. And he did whatever necessary to accomplish that, from scoring to rebounding to passing to defending. Russell won better than anyone. He had 11 championships with the Celtics, including eight consecutive titles. There was not a Finals MVP until 1969. Today, the Finals MVP award is named after him.

Bill Russell led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons.
Lucky Illinois ticket wins $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, 2nd largest in game's history

A shopper at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, Illinois, became very lucky Friday night. They won the whopping, almost $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to the lottery game's website. The lucky ticketholder in Illinois won it all, beating the 1 in 303 million odds of winning the game's jackpot. Mega Millions didn't identify the ticket holder by name as of Saturday morning. The closely-watched jackpot, which climbed by hundreds of millions in just the last week alone, is the second-largest in Mega Millions' history. It also marks the nation's third-highest lottery prize yet, across all games. The winning numbers for the $1.337 billion jackpot (with an estimated cash option of $780.5 million) were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts Asia trip without Taiwan listed on her itinerary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her trip to the Indo-Pacific region without a mention of a stop in Taiwan. Pelosi's office on Sunday said the congressional delegation she's leading will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, with a "focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region." A potential stop in Taiwan has risen as a tension point between Washington and Beijing. China has warned of "consequences" should the speaker visit. It views Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign country. The U.S. has long embraced a murky middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without infuriating Beijing. If she makes a stop in Taiwan, she would be the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit there since then-speaker Newt Gingrich went in 1997.

  • Final day of Black Canadian summit sees historic declaration

    The National Black Canadians Summit concluded Sunday with a historic declaration demanding justice and equality for Black Canadians and people of African descent. "We will remember this moment becoming a movement," said Michaëlle Jean, one of the declaration readers. She is a former governor general of Canada, and her foundation hosted the summit. The Halifax Declaration is a comprehensive document that grew out of the discussions, panels and workshops that took place over the course of the thre

  • Prince of Wales ‘accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden’, report claims

    The Sunday Times claimed Charles secured the money from Bakr bin Laden, the patriarch of the wealthy Saudi family.

  • Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the 'former guy'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — One month into his presidency, Joe Biden made clear his distaste for even naming the man he had ousted from the Oval Office, declaring, “I'm tired of talking about Trump.” “The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people,” he said in a CNN town hall. But now, Biden is eagerly naming and singling out the erstwhile “former guy” in prepared remarks and on social media, elevating Donald Trump in a way that Biden and White House aides didn't do during th

  • Manchin won’t say if he wants Democrats to keep the House in 2022 or if he’ll back a Biden 2024 run

    Manchin refused to answer if he'll support Biden's re.election run, and avoided answering directly if he wants Democrats to keep control of Congress.

  • At least 28 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says

    The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 28 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday.

  • Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies

    Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. One of his longtime aides, Norman Legaspi, told The Associated Press that Ramos had been in and out of the hospital in recent years due to a heart condition and had suffered from dementia.

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi