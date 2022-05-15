Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·5 min read

Mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket leaves 10 dead in 'racially motivated' attack

Vigils, prayer services and rallies were held across Buffalo Sunday after authorities said a gunman wearing tactical gear and a livestreaming camera killed 10 people and wounded three more in a hate-fueled shooting rampage at a busy supermarket. Eleven of the 13 people who were shot Saturday at the Tops Friendly Markets were Black, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. The suspect, who was taken into custody at the scene, is white. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism. The suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, was charged with murder and officials said they will weigh additional charges in the coming days. Gov. Kathy Hochul called the gunman a "white supremacist" who terrorized New York's second-largest city in a "cold-hearted," "military-style execution" as people were buying groceries.

👉 More news: The suspect threatened his high school last year and was referred for a mental health evaluation, an official said. Catch up on Sunday's latest updates.

People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Thousands gather for nationwide 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies

Abortion-rights advocates gathered in the nation's capital and by state capitol buildings across the country Saturday for a challenging task: persuading the Supreme Court not to reverse the 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade. After listening to speeches from abortion-rights activists, elected officials and faith leaders in the nation's capital, thousands of demonstrators embarked on an hourlong march to the Supreme Court under cloudy skies and occasional drizzle, joining several hundred other demonstrators who were already there. More than 380 "Bans Off Our Bodies" demonstrations for abortion rights were planned for Saturday. Planned Parenthood began organizing the nationwide "day of action" months before a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision leaked. Prior to Saturday's protests, the Senate failed to pass a bill that would have enshrined a nationwide right to abortion.

Abortion rights activists participate in a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the base of the Washington Monument on May 14, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Abortion rights activists participate in a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the base of the Washington Monument on May 14, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, other GOP leaders visit Ukraine; Finland formalizes intent to join NATO

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv this week, according to a Telegram post from the Ukrainian leader on Saturday. The U.S. senator from Kentucky was joined by three other GOP leaders, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming. Zelenskyy wrote that the visit marks "a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress, as well as from the American people."

Finnish leaders expressed their support for joining NATO last week, and on Sunday they formalized their intentions by announcing the Nordic nation will apply for membership. Independent since 1917, Finland has been militarily nonaligned since a 1948 treaty with the Soviet Union. The Nordic country shares an 830-mile border with Russia and is hoping to avoid the brutal assault Ukraine is now trying to repel.

A Ukrainian firefighter works inside a destroyed cultural center in Derhachi, eastern Ukraine, on May 15, 2022. A Russian airstrike destroyed the venue on May 12.
A Ukrainian firefighter works inside a destroyed cultural center in Derhachi, eastern Ukraine, on May 15, 2022. A Russian airstrike destroyed the venue on May 12.

Real quick

Britney Spears reveals she 'lost' her 'miracle baby'

A month after announcing her pregnancy, pop superstar Britney Spears has suffered a miscarriage. Announced on Instagram Saturday, Spears wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent." In April, Spears shared she was pregnant with her third child on Instagram writing that she "got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby." In Saturday's statements, Spears said that perhaps she and Sam Ashgari "should've waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news." Spears ended the statement by requesting privacy during this time. The same post appeared on Ashgari's Instagram page.

  • Britney Spears said perinatal depression was 'horrible.' What is it?

  • Celebrity pregnancy announcements have changed. What happened?

In this file photo taken on July 22, 2019, Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures&#39; &quot;Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood&quot; at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
In this file photo taken on July 22, 2019, Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

1 killed, 5 injured when plane crashes on bridge near Miami, hitting an SUV

One person was killed and five others were injured after a small plane crashed on a bridge near Miami on Saturday afternoon, striking an SUV with three passengers and bursting into flames. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane burst into flames after crashing and fire officials discovered a body in the plane while extinguishing the flames. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association confirmed the person who died was Narciso Torres, 36, a veteran Miami Airport Traffic Control Tower controller who was on board the plane. A woman was driving the SUV and had two toddlers in the vehicle, who were taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to police.

​​​​​​P.S. Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo shooting, abortion rights, Britney Spears: Biggest news you missed this weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ted Nugent accused of hate speech for telling Trump fans to go ‘berserk on the skulls of the Democrats’

    Singer calls Biden administration ‘the enemies of America’

  • Michelle Obama Speaks Out on Reproductive Rights Amid Nationwide Rallies

    "We don't have to stand idly by while others try to turn back the clock on progress," the former First Lady wrote on social media.

  • John Fetterman, candidate in Pennsylvania Senate race, suffered stroke Friday

    Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov John Fetterman, the leading Democratic candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race, said Sunday that he suffered a stroke on Friday. "I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long," Fetterman said in a statement released Sunday afternoon. Fetterman and his wife, who he credited for catching his stroke symptoms, also posted a video from a hospital.

  • 10 killed in racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

    STORY: An 18-year-old white male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."Authorities say at least 10 people have been reported dead from the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and body armor when he opened fire in the parking lot, while livestreaming the attack on Twitch:1:50 "He worked his way back to the front of the store. Buffalo police immediately responded and engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store and at that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo Police personnel and two patrol officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered at that point."Officials said eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and that the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream of the attack less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts reposted the content.Speaking at the suspect's arraignment on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said such livestreams were responsible for a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology. She also pledged to introduce previously planned gun control legislation on Tuesday to address "loopholes" in state laws."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such... It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there."Documents attributed to the suspect have been circulating online, including a to-do list for the attack, as well as a 180-page manifesto alleging that minorities are replacing white people worldwide.A district attorney spokesperson declined to comment on the documents while the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

  • An update on Heat’s Lowry, a change for Herro and more great feats for Strus, Vincent

    Heat point guard Kyle Lowry - who missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals and six games overall this postseason because of a hamstring injury - did not practice on Sunday, leaving his status for the start of the next round very much in doubt.

  • I made Ina Garten and Martha Stewart's garlic breads and found the 'Barefoot Contessa' star's recipe is by far superior

    Insider's reporter found Ina Garten's garlic bread took more effort but had incredible flavor and texture. Martha Stewart's version didn't come close.

  • Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup final result, final score and reaction as Liverpool win penalty shootout

    Follow live updates from Wembley as Liverpool and Chelsea go to penalties in the FA Cup final

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.