Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

White House eyes cure over control in COVID-19 battle

On the same weekend that Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows admits, "We’re not going to control the pandemic." Meadows told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the Trump administration won't be able to do much about the spread of COVID-19, and is focusing on cures instead. Even so, COVID-19 continues to rage throughout the White House. Pence's chief of staff Marc Short tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports Saturday, along with others aides in Pence's office. The vice president's office announced that both he and Karen Pence tested negative, and that Pence will not quarantine, but instead wear a mask and practice social distancing while campaigning.

83,757 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The United States topped its one-day record for COVID-19 cases on Friday with 83,757 new daily cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Virus seasonality, pandemic fatigue and return of schools have been attributed by epidemiologists to the rise in cases. At the height of the summer surge, on July 16, the U.S. reported more than 77,362 reported new cases of COVID-19. The news comes on the heels of a study by the University of Washington School of Medicine that projected more than 500,000 Americans could die by the end of February. As of Sunday, more than 225,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19.

Reminder: The election is 9 days away

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she will run for another term as Speaker should Democrats keep control of the lower chamber. When asked whether she would seek reelection in 2021, Pelosi told CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper, "Yes, I am. But let me also say, we have to win the Senate." Will Democrats flip the Senate? There are 35 seats up for election in the Senate, and of those, 23 belong to Republicans and 12 to Democrats. Democrats would need a net gain of three or four seats to win a majority. Will Republicans flip the House? Analysts have predicted that Democrats will not only keep the House, but have many opportunities to pick up seats. The non-partisan Cook Political Report predicts Democrats may expand their majority.

Real quick

Rays stun Dodgers with ninth inning rally

The Tampa Bay Rays stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers with a whacky ninth inning comeback Saturday night, tying the World Series at 2-2. In a final play that has to be seen to be believed, Rays outfielder Brett Phillips – who had just three hits for the team in the regular season – was down to his last strike when he came through with a 2-run single that gave Tampa Bay a walk-off victory. But the game-winning run only scored because of a pair of fielding miscues by the Dodgers. "I'm about to live 15 years shorter," said the Rays' Brandon Lowe. "My God, I think I lost 10 years on that last play. That a storybook baseball game. That was insane.'' The series now heads to a pivotal Game 5, where the Dodgers are scheduled to start Clayton Kershaw, a historically great starting pitcher known for some postseason collapses.