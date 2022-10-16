Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Arrest made in California serial killings while suspect was out 'hunting' for another victim

The arrest of a local man in the series of shootings that left six people dead and one wounded has raised as many questions as it has answered in Stockton, California. Police said they received tips from the public that led them to a 43-year-old man whose alleged killing spree began 18 months ago in Oakland, 75 miles west of Stockton. Less than a week later, a woman was shot in Stockton and survived. Fifteen months later came the first of five fatal shootings in Stockton over a span of less than three months. Investigators relying on a tip from a local resident were following his car at 2 a.m. Saturday when they pulled the suspect over, concerned he might be poised to kill again. "He was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said. "We are sure we stopped another killing."

A bride-to-be, a police officer, an avid runner: Remembering Raleigh shooting victims

In the aftermath of a shooting that left five people dead in Raleigh, North Carolina, details emerged about the victims as loved ones and a community mourned. A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after being accused of shooting people in a residential neighborhood before opening fire again along a walking trail. Among those killed are a police officer, an avid marathon runner and a neighborhood social butterfly. One was supposed to get married in two weeks at her dream fall wedding in the mountains. Another was just 16 years old and a junior in high school. Here's what we know about the victims.

Police gather at the Aldi on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Real quick

Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later

The federal government released a preliminary application form for its mass student debt cancellation plan late Friday night. Borrowers can submit their applications, but they won’t be processed until later this month. The agency said it would pause the site periodically for maintenance. According to an Education Department spokesperson, the testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs. Under the president’s one-time student debt cancellation plan, borrowers are eligible to receive $10,000 or $20,000 in debt relief depending on their income and whether they received a Pell Grant in college. Borrowers are encouraged to file their forms by Nov. 15.

Tennessee knocks off Alabama in final play upset

There's a new No. 1 in college football. No. 8 Tennessee beat top-ranked Alabama 52-49 after a standout play by quarterback Hendon Hooker and a clutch kick from Chase McGrath. The win broke the Volunteers' 15-game losing streak to their Alabama rivals. Hooker outplayed defending Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young, establishing himself as a top contender for this year's award. Saturday's score makes Tennessee a legitimate contender for the national championship just halfway through coach Josh Heupel's second season. Even losing the division to Georgia might not eliminate Tennessee, especially if the Tide win the SEC West.

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after the Volunteers defeated Alabama 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Kremlin: Release of Brittney Griner from prison not a priority for Moscow

The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Moscow-area prison is a priority of President Joe Biden, but it’s not a priority issue for Moscow, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday. Griner has been in Russian custody since her arrest in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine, at a Moscow-area airport on drug smuggling charges. She said she inadvertently packed cannabis oil in her luggage, pleaded guilty and was issued a nine-year prison sentence that her lawyers are appealing. Efforts to arrange a swap to free her have been hampered by the historically poor relations between Russia. Biden has said he would be willing to discuss Griner's case with Putin at next month's Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia. More Ukraine updates.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing outside Moscow in August.

