Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

The president's health is improving, doctors say

Sunday marked President Donald Trump's second full day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19. While there have been conflicting reports on the president's health, his doctors say Trump could return to the White House as early as Monday. Other COVID-19 physicians say that seems early.

Here's what we know:

Sean Conley, the president's physician, said Sunday that Trump continues to improve in his battle against COVID-19. "There are frequent ups and downs ... particularly when a patient is being so closely watched 24 hours a day," he said. Here's a timeline of Trump's treatment, according to Sunday's medical briefing:

On Friday, Trump received supplemental oxygen. The president had a "high fever" and his oxygen levels dipped below 94%.

On Saturday, Trump was treated with the steroid dexamethasone following a second oxygen drop and he will continue to receive that "for the time being."

In addition, the president Saturday completed his second dose of the antiviral drug Remdesivir and will continue a five-day course of treatment.

Saturday's medical briefing, however, was not as straightforward. Conley sidestepped questions as to whether Trump had received supplemental oxygen, clarifying Sunday that he "was trying to reflect the "upbeat attitude of the president."

In opposition, an administration official — later identified by the Associated Press and the New York Times as chief of staff Mark Meadows — on Saturday described the president's condition after his diagnosis as "very concerning" and that "the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care."

Trump, in a 4-minute video posted Saturday night, said he is "starting to feel good" and is "doing well." He acknowledged that "the real test" would come over the "next period of a few days."

Pence continues to campaign; more in Trump's circle test positive

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence were again tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and received negative results, the White House said in a statement. He is expected to resume normal campaigning this week with no additional preventative measures meant to keep him from getting infected.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who shared a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday, tested negative Friday for COVID-19. Given coronavirus' incubation period of up to 14 days, he is not yet in the clear.

More than a dozen White House staffers, senior Republican Party officials and members of Congress have also tested positive since Trump announced his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Many were in attendance of the Rose Garden announcement for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which may have been a "super spreader" event.

"The likely outcome": Trump's COVID diagnosis followed waning precautions at the White House.

The U.S. on Friday recorded the most daily COVID-19 infections in nearly two months. There were 54,441 positive cases of coronavirus reported on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. It's the highest single-day case count since Aug. 14, when the country recorded just over 64,000 cases. Meanwhile, deaths have held relatively steady in recent weeks, as the weekly average is down a bit from a flare-up in late July and early August. Still, 906 Americans were announced dead from COVID-19 on Friday. Meanwhile, the nation is staring down at least several more months until a vaccine is widely available.