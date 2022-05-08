Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

G7 bans Russian oil imports as first lady Jill Biden visits Ukraine

Following a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the United States and the Group of 7 leaders announced a new round of sanctions against Russia on Sunday as allies continue to pressure Moscow into ending the war. The sanctions include a commitment from the G7 to ban the import of Russian oil — a restriction only the U.S. has committed to in the past. In addition, the U.S. will apply new sanctions against some Russian TV stations and bank officials, and impose new export controls on certain industrial and commercial products.

Meanwhile, U.S. first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip into Ukraine on Sunday, entering an active war zone where she met with her Ukrainian counterpart. Biden met Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, during a visit to a school in Uzhhorod. It was the first time Zelenska has appeared in public since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. Biden spent just less than two hours in Ukraine before crossing the border back into Slovakia.

First lady Jill Biden meets with Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Rich Strike wins in historic upset at Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike pulled off a stunning win at the Kentucky Derby Saturday, marking the second-biggest upset in Derby history at 80-1 odds with the win paying $163.60 on a $2 win bet. Rich Strike and Sonny Leon, his jockey, completed the 1¼ mile fast track in 2:02.61 and finished three-quarters of a length ahead of 4-1 favorite, Epicenter. Rich Strike was on the also-eligible list until Friday morning, only receiving a spot after trainer D. Wayne Lukas chose to scratch Ethereal Road. He’ll now go down in history after winning his owner, Richard Dawson of RED TR-Racing, the winner’s share of $1.86 million.

Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
3 American tourists found dead, fourth hospitalized at Bahamas Sandals resort

The State Department said Sunday that it is "closely monitoring" a Royal Bahamian Police investigation into the deaths of three Americans and one hospitalization at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas. The circumstances of the deaths have not been released, but the police said two of the individuals had reported feeling ill and received medical treatment. Staff at the Sandals resort Friday morning informed Bahamian police they had found the body of one man unresponsive in a villa and another man and woman unresponsive in another villa, according to police. The couple in the second villa "showed signs of convulsion," according to police, and had sought medical attention the day before. Police do not suspect foul play, Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said.

Taliban rulers order Afghan women to cover up head to toe

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public – a sharp, hardline pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate the militant group's dealings with an already distrustful international community. It was the latest in a series of repressive edicts issued by the Taliban leadership, not all of which have been implemented. Last month, for example, the Taliban forbade women to travel alone, but after a day of opposition, that has since been silently ignored. The decree, which calls for women to only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqa, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban's previous rule between 1996 and 2001. The decree added that if women had no important work outside it is better for them to stay at home.

Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a Saudi humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 25, 2022. Afghanistan&#39;s Taliban rulers on Saturday, May 7, ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, a sharp hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
Real quick

Federal grand jury charges suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting with committing terrorist attack

A federal grand jury has indicted a man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month — an attack that wounded 10 people. The panel charged Frank James, 62, on Friday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The weapons count has a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence. James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. Authorities said James's bank card, cellphone and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene. Police also said they found the handgun used in the shooting and traced it to James.

Baby formula shortage worsens: About 40% of popular brands sold out across US

The infant formula shortage isn't over yet – and appears to be getting worse. Nearly 40% of popular baby formula brands were sold out at retailers across the U.S. during the week starting April 24, according to an analysis by Datasembly, which assessed supplies at more than 11,000 stores. That's up from an already-high out-of-stock percentage of 31% two weeks ago, Datasembly said. Major retailers including CVS, Target and Walgreens are limiting the amount of formula shoppers can purchase. Six states – Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota – faced supply shortages higher than 50% the week starting April 24, Datasembly said. The metro area with the highest out-of-supply rate was San Antonio, with 57%, followed by Memphis & Nashville (52%), and Des Moines & Houston (50%).

Baby formula powder is harder to find since Abbott Nutrition issued a recall in February for select lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas that were manufactured at an Abbott facility in Sturgis, Michigan. This photo was taken April 8 at a Target in Boca Raton, Florida.
