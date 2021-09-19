Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Experts confident FDA will soon back booster shots for broader population

Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the Biden administration's booster rollout plans on Sunday, downplaying confusion over the initial target date and who should actually get the additional jabs. President Joe Biden previously said boosters would be available to all this week. However, Fauci said it was always up to the FDA and its advisers to determine "exactly what that rollout would look like." On Friday, a key federal advisory committee recommended a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine six months after full vaccination for only people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe COVID-19. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health director, called the decision a preliminary step and predicts broader approval for most Americans “in the next few weeks.”

Live COVID-19 updates: Fauci confident FDA will back booster shots for all; Chris Rock tests positive, says 'trust me, you don't want this.'

Inspiration4 crew splashes down after historic trip to space

To the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew, welcome back to Earth. Days after the four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the trip ended Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. "Thanks so much, SpaceX," said tech billionaire Jared Isaacman. "That was a heck of a ride for us and we're just getting started." The mission was paid for by Isaacman, who promoted the flight as a massive fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Rather than just climbing to the edge of space and returning to land in less than an hour as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin did, Inspiration4 circled the Earth for three days and did so in a higher orbit than the International Space Station.

The best visuals from SpaceX's historic all-civilian mission to space.

Inspiration4 mission to space (L to R): Chris Sembroski, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman and Dr. Sian Proctor.

US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home

Story continues

The U.S. on Sunday blocked the Mexican border at Del Rio, an isolated Texas town where thousands of Haitian refugees have crossed and set up a camp, hoping to stop the flow of migrants. About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians have been crossing from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, for almost three weeks. Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years, but they are now seeking asylum in the U.S. as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up.

The U.S. sent three flights of Haitians back to their homeland Sunday. Some said the recent devastating earthquake in Haiti and the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse make them afraid to return to a country that seems more unstable than when they left. The announcement marked a swift response to the sudden arrival of Haitians in Del Rio.

Real quick

Search continues for Brian Laundrie, person of interest in missing Gabby Petito case

Police returned Sunday to the vast Carlton Reserve in search of the fiancé of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old blogger whose own disappearance has fueled a massive law enforcement and social media effort to solve the complex, cross-country mystery. Police have described Brian Laundrie, 23, as a person of interest in the missing persons case involving Petito, who was last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August. Laundrie returned alone from the couple's weeks-long trip Sept. 1, only to disappear himself last week.

Laundrie and his family had declined to discuss Petito's case with police — until Friday, when family members filed a missing persons report for Laundrie. The family said they believe Laundrie went to the reserve earlier in the week and had not returned. Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, last reported speaking with her daughter on Aug. 25, and the family filed a missing person’s report Sept. 11.

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12.

NCAAF: Alabama survives, Penn State notches another big win

The nation's top-ranked college football team faced a tough test on the road Saturday, as the Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Gainesville with a 31-29 win over the No. 11-ranked Florida Gators. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a quick 21-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Gators chipped away at the deficit, eventually coming within a failed two-point conversion of tying the game in the fourth quarter. Penn State shot up in the AP Top 25 rankings to No. 6 after another impressive victory, defeating Auburn two weeks week after it escaped Wisconsin with a win over the Badgers. Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Oklahoma maintain the top four spots in the AP rankings as well as the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

2021 Emmy Awards

Are we in for a "Schitt's Creek"-style sweep by "Ted Lasso" at the 2021 Emmys? Can Kate Winslet's Philly accent win her the gold? There are a lot of questions going into Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS and Paramount+, 8 EDT/5 PDT). But one thing's for sure: The scaled-down ceremony, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will more resemble a traditional awards show than last year's virtual one. But even if we know how the glamorous night will look on our TVs, do we know who will win? If you're planning on playing the odds in an Emmy office pool, or just like to be in the know as the envelopes are opened, we picked the likely winners in most major categories and noted who should really take home the gold.

P.S. Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gabby Petito case, SpaceX Inspiration4 splashdown: Weekend's news