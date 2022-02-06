Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·4 min read

​​​​​US claims first medals at Beijing Winter Olympics

The United States is finally on the board at the 2022 Winter Games. Julia Marino earned the silver medal in women’s slopestyle snowboarding on Sunday to win her first Olympic medal, and Jaelin Kauf also won a silver medal in women's moguls. Marino finished 11th in the women's slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018. Kauf was ranked No. 1 in the world heading into Pyeongchang, but finished seventh in those Games. This season she is ranked 17th overall in the world in moguls. Elsewhere in Beijing, the U.S. women's hockey team routed Switzerland, 8-0, and will face border rival Canada in its next game.

Julia Marino (USA) in the women's slopestyle snowboarding final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park.

Queen Elizabeth II marks her accession to the throne

Sunday is the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession — the day she became the British monarch. For the queen, it is as much a day of mourning as a celebration, because it's also the 70th anniversary of the death of her beloved father, King George VI. The queen has achieved a singular standing as the longest-serving English or British monarch, exceeded by only two other European monarchs in history. On Saturday, the Queen issued an accession message of gratitude and said for the first time that her "sincere wish" is that Duchess Camilla of Cornwall will be known as "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles succeeds her. By backing Queen Camilla, the monarch ensured she had a significant role in shaping the future of the monarchy and a smooth transition once she's gone.

A new picture of Queen Elizabeth II to mark her Accession Day was released on Feb. 6, 2022, by Buckingham Palace. Smiling broadly, she is sitting in the Saloon at Sandringham with one of her red despatch boxes of government papers, with a picture of her father, King George VI, by her side.

Real quick

Navy says 1 SEAL candidate dead, another hospitalized, after Hell Week test

Investigators were trying to determine Sunday why one Navy SEAL candidate died and another was hospitalized after completing the SEAL training "Hell Week." The two sailors were rushed to San Diego-area hospitals Friday, several hours after their Basic Underwater Demolition class successfully completed part of the first phase of the SEAL assessment and selection program, the Navy said. Training to become a SEAL begins with a 26-week, full-body workout program, according to the SEAL website. More than half of candidates generally fail to complete the grueling Hell Week. The cause of death was unknown and under investigation, the Navy said.

'He unified humanity': World mourns boy who died after falling into a well in Morocco

A small African village, a nation and the world were mourning Sunday after the announcement that a 5-year-old boy extricated from a Moroccan well after four days has died. A crowd cried "Allahu Akbar" late Saturday as rescuers emerged from a rescue tunnel with Rayan Oram, expecting to see him alive. Video footage showed Rayan, wrapped in a yellow blanket, hustled to emergency care, after having been retrieved through a tunnel dug for the rescue. A statement from the royal cabinet, however, confirmed the worst: "Following the tragic accident which cost the life of the child Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy who died after falling down the well," the statement said. The breathless scramble to save Rayan gripped the world, and condolences poured in when Rayan's death was reported.

The body of 5-year-old Rayan, wrapped in foil, is retrieved after he fell into a hole and was stuck there for several days, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province on Feb. 5, 2022.

Power outages, icy roads: Winter storm pummels Texas to Northeast

A winter storm dumped 17 inches of snow in parts of Indiana and the Northeast and menaced some regions with power outages, icy roads, and frigid cold over the weekend. The storm left a 2,000-mile trail of snow, sleet and freezing rain from Texas to the Northeast and dumped snow on New York, Vermont, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said. As the storm passed, it left a wintry weekend in its wake with bitter cold across a huge swath of the country from the Southern Plains to the Northeast, according to the NWS. Well over 100,000 customers in states including Tennessee, New York, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia were without power Saturday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Officials have warned about icy roads amid plunging temperatures following the storm. By Sunday, the weather was gradually warming up.

Harbor lights are covered by snow and ice on the Lake Michigan at 39th Street Harbor, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chicago.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beijing Winter Olympics, Queen Elizabeth II, winter storm: Biggest news you missed

