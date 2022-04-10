Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Russia warns of 'direct military confrontation' with US as Ukraine forces retreat

Ukrainian forces are pushing back Russian troops so successfully that the invaders have been forced to regroup, refit and refocus, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday. "They have retreated. They have pulled back from substantial territory in northern and northeastern Ukraine," Sullivan said. He credited the Ukraine military – and the flow of equipment the United States and its allies have been sending the besieged country. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov, however, earlier told Newsweek the West is provoking Russia. "We warn that such actions are dangerous," the envoy said. "They can lead the U.S. and the Russian Federation onto the path of direct military confrontation."

Smoke rises from the airport in Dnipro, Ukraine, after a Russian attack on April 10, 2022.
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins hit and killed by a dump truck in Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday after he was hit by a dump truck near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Haskins, who would have turned 25 on May 3, was trying to cross an interstate on foot when he was struck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A month ago, Haskins re-signed with the Steelers, where he had aspirations to become the starting quarterback before his life was tragically cut short. Haskins was in Florida training with other Steelers skill position players including quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Dwayne Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
JetBlue, Spirit cancel hundreds of flights amid staffing issues, bad weather

JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights due to staffing issues and bad weather in Florida. The two airlines have canceled a combined 254 Sunday flights after axing more than 300 flights on Saturday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That's more than half of all U.S. flight cancellations each day. The flight woes come as the airlines begin merger talks following JetBlue's surprise bid for the budget airline on Tuesday. Spirit said it will entertain JetBlue's offer while not abandoning its earlier deal to merge with fellow budget airline Frontier. The troubles have spring break travelers scrambling to find new flights, in many cases the next day or later because weekend flights are packed, driving to their destination or canceling the trip.

Passengers wait in line to reach the Spirit Airlines customer service desk at Orlando International Airport late Saturday after the budget airline canceled late-night flights to several destinations.
Real quick

Baby formula shortage continues: Nearly 30% of popular brands sold out, stores ration sales

Less than two months after a baby formula recall, retailers are reporting shortages with some stores rationing sales. Nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out at retailers across the U.S., according to an analysis by Datasembly. In mid-February, select batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan, were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration said two weeks ago that the formula maker failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at that plant. Minnesota, Connecticut and Texas were among the states hit worst with baby formula supply shortages. Nearly 75% of infants get some formula by the 6-month mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Baby formula powder is harder to find since Abbott Nutrition issued a recall in February for select lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas that were manufactured at an Abbott facility in Sturgis, Michigan. This photo was taken April 8 at a Target in Boca Raton, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged — again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged to be married again. Lopez shared a video to her fan newsletter on Friday announcing the big news. Affleck proposed with a ring featuring two smaller diamonds on each side of a large green diamond in the middle — a different shade from the pink diamond with which he proposed the first time in 2002. Lopez and Affleck's appearance at the "Marry Me" premiere in February seemingly hinted that the actress was in the bridal headspace once again. The two appeared to confirm their relationship on social media in July, when Lopez posted a photo of her kissing Affleck while celebrating her 52nd birthday.

