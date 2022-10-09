Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·5 min read

Ukrainian leaders celebrate bridge blast; Russia tightens security

An explosion rocked and partially collapsed a massive bridge that connects Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia on Saturday, a setback for Moscow's war effort that was quickly celebrated by officials in Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused an explosion that killed three people and temporarily halted vehicle and train traffic over the longest bridge in Europe — a multi-billion dollar project that opened in 2018 and is a physical sign of Russia's claim on Crimea. It's also a key supply artery for Russian troops. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia, and put Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the effort.

Black smoke billows from a fire on the bridge that links Crimea to Russia after a truck exploded near Kerch, igniting a massive fire and damaging the bridge – built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea – and vowed to find the perpetrators without immediately blaming Ukraine.
Black smoke billows from a fire on the bridge that links Crimea to Russia after a truck exploded near Kerch, igniting a massive fire and damaging the bridge – built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea – and vowed to find the perpetrators without immediately blaming Ukraine.

Period Action Day calls attention to menstrual equity

Saturday marked Period Action Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness to period poverty that persists worldwide and taking action. Advocates say awareness of period poverty is critical as the fight for menstrual equity continues. In the U.S., one in four people who need menstrual products today struggle to afford them, according to advocacy nonprofit Alliance for Period Supplies. And more than 20 states still tax period products, often as "nonessential" items or luxury goods. This year's Period Action Day partnered with the Women's March because the two share the same weekend. Experts say there's hope for a future where period poverty is eradicated – pointing to increased action, proposed policies and more open discussions about menstruation worldwide.

Advocates push for accessibility to menstrual products as period poverty persists in the U.S.
Advocates push for accessibility to menstrual products as period poverty persists in the U.S.

Real quick

NFL updates concussion protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association's investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's evaluation for a concussion found both independent medical professionals and team medical staff followed the league's concussion protocols, the NFL and NFLPA said in a statement Saturday. The biggest takeaway from the NFL’s findings: “The outcome in this case is not what was intended when the protocols were drafted,” the statement said. The change to the league’s concussion protocol, effective immediately for Sunday’s Week 5 games, is the addition of the term “ataxia” as a no-go symptom. Any player showing signs of ataxia – an abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue – is prohibited from returning to a game.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa lays on the turf after taking a hit in Week 3 against Buffalo.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa lays on the turf after taking a hit in Week 3 against Buffalo.

Las Vegas stabbing suspect claimed to be chef, then slashed 8 people with a 12-inch knife, police say

The suspect in a brutal Las Vegas stabbing spree was ordered to be held without bail until he is arraigned next week on charges related to the attack, a judge ruled Friday. On Thursday, a man claiming to be a chef encountered four performers dressed as showgirls on the Las Vegas Strip. He asked for a picture, then pulled out a knife. Within minutes, eight people would be wounded – two of them fatally. The suspect faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. After Friday's hearing, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he would give "serious consideration" to pursuing the death penalty in the case. He said his office would make a decision within 30 to 60 days.

Police work at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Police work at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

College football week 6: Oklahoma sinks to new low, UCLA riding high

The Oklahoma Sooners aren't just one of the biggest flops of the season in the Bowl Subdivision – they're a disaster on both sides of the ball heading toward the program's worst finish this century. Saturday was rock bottom. Texas demolished Oklahoma 49-0 to hand the Sooners a third loss in a row for the first time since 1998. With quarterback Dillon Gabriel out with an injury, five Oklahoma players combined to make 17 pass attempts for just 39 yards with two interceptions.

And on the other side of the field, No. 19 UCLA  is for real in Chip Kelly's fifth season. The latest piece of evidence, joining last week's impressive win against No. 24 Washington, is a 42-32 victory against No. 11 Utah that vaults the Bruins into prime position to reach the Pac-12 championship game and even factor into the College Football Playoff. More of this week's winners and losers.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron celebrates with teammates after an interception against Oklahoma.
Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron celebrates with teammates after an interception against Oklahoma.

​​​​Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here or text messages here!

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crimea bridge collapse, Period Action Day, college football. News you missed.

Latest Stories

  • Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

    Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow County, north of Atlanta. “This is a good place,” Walker said of the United States, “and a way we make it better is by coming together.”

  • Americans Griner, Whelan may gain release from Russia by year-end, ex-U.S. diplomat says

    WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who are being held in Russia, could gain release by the end of this year, said former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who traveled to Moscow in September. Richardson told CNN in an interview on Sunday that he had met with senior Russian officials and individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip, though his visit was not on behalf of the United States. "I am cautiously optimistic on the Griner (and) Whelan negotiations," said Richardson, who is also former governor of New Mexico and who has worked privately to secure the release of American detainees abroad.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to