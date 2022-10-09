Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Ukrainian leaders celebrate bridge blast; Russia tightens security

An explosion rocked and partially collapsed a massive bridge that connects Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia on Saturday, a setback for Moscow's war effort that was quickly celebrated by officials in Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused an explosion that killed three people and temporarily halted vehicle and train traffic over the longest bridge in Europe — a multi-billion dollar project that opened in 2018 and is a physical sign of Russia's claim on Crimea. It's also a key supply artery for Russian troops. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia, and put Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the effort.

Wins for Ukraine: Ukraine regains more territory in east and south as counteroffensives continue.

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine.

Black smoke billows from a fire on the bridge that links Crimea to Russia after a truck exploded near Kerch, igniting a massive fire and damaging the bridge – built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea – and vowed to find the perpetrators without immediately blaming Ukraine.

Period Action Day calls attention to menstrual equity

Saturday marked Period Action Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness to period poverty that persists worldwide and taking action. Advocates say awareness of period poverty is critical as the fight for menstrual equity continues. In the U.S., one in four people who need menstrual products today struggle to afford them, according to advocacy nonprofit Alliance for Period Supplies. And more than 20 states still tax period products, often as "nonessential" items or luxury goods. This year's Period Action Day partnered with the Women's March because the two share the same weekend. Experts say there's hope for a future where period poverty is eradicated – pointing to increased action, proposed policies and more open discussions about menstruation worldwide.

Don't skip your routine test: Katie Couric was diagnosed with breast cancer after a mammogram.

'We are the first but won’t be the last': Scotland passes law requiring free period products.

Story continues

Advocates push for accessibility to menstrual products as period poverty persists in the U.S.

Real quick

NFL updates concussion protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association's investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's evaluation for a concussion found both independent medical professionals and team medical staff followed the league's concussion protocols, the NFL and NFLPA said in a statement Saturday. The biggest takeaway from the NFL’s findings: “The outcome in this case is not what was intended when the protocols were drafted,” the statement said. The change to the league’s concussion protocol, effective immediately for Sunday’s Week 5 games, is the addition of the term “ataxia” as a no-go symptom. Any player showing signs of ataxia – an abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue – is prohibited from returning to a game.

Tua Tagovailoa debacle shows NFL still has long way to go in handling concussions. | Opinion

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Optics not a factor in Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa lays on the turf after taking a hit in Week 3 against Buffalo.

Las Vegas stabbing suspect claimed to be chef, then slashed 8 people with a 12-inch knife, police say

The suspect in a brutal Las Vegas stabbing spree was ordered to be held without bail until he is arraigned next week on charges related to the attack, a judge ruled Friday. On Thursday, a man claiming to be a chef encountered four performers dressed as showgirls on the Las Vegas Strip. He asked for a picture, then pulled out a knife. Within minutes, eight people would be wounded – two of them fatally. The suspect faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. After Friday's hearing, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he would give "serious consideration" to pursuing the death penalty in the case. He said his office would make a decision within 30 to 60 days.

Family: Maris Jordan, a Las Vegas stabbing victim, left 'ripples of love' around the world.

Mass killings database reveals trends, details and anguish in every US event since 2006.

Police work at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

College football week 6: Oklahoma sinks to new low, UCLA riding high

The Oklahoma Sooners aren't just one of the biggest flops of the season in the Bowl Subdivision – they're a disaster on both sides of the ball heading toward the program's worst finish this century. Saturday was rock bottom. Texas demolished Oklahoma 49-0 to hand the Sooners a third loss in a row for the first time since 1998. With quarterback Dillon Gabriel out with an injury, five Oklahoma players combined to make 17 pass attempts for just 39 yards with two interceptions.

And on the other side of the field, No. 19 UCLA is for real in Chip Kelly's fifth season. The latest piece of evidence, joining last week's impressive win against No. 24 Washington, is a 42-32 victory against No. 11 Utah that vaults the Bruins into prime position to reach the Pac-12 championship game and even factor into the College Football Playoff. More of this week's winners and losers.

Top 25 rundown: Scores and recaps from college football’s biggest games.

'Not a risk at all': Why college football coaches are guaranteed more money than ever.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron celebrates with teammates after an interception against Oklahoma.

​​​​Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here or text messages here!

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crimea bridge collapse, Period Action Day, college football. News you missed.