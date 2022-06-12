Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

March for Our Lives draws thousands nationwide 

Thousands of people rallied in the nation's capital and around the country Saturday to advocate for stricter gun control laws after a recent spate of mass shootings, including in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school, and in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were targeted in a grocery store. About 40,000 people showed up in Washington, D.C., according to organizers. Protests also occurred in major cities including New York, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The March for Our Lives events come four years after the organization was founded by teens who survived the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. This time, speakers lamented that action was not taken after Sandy Hook or Parkland to prevent what happened in Uvalde.

McDonald's successor opens in Moscow; UN war crimes commission arrives in Ukraine

McDonald's restaurants reopened across Moscow on Sunday, minus the name and American ownership but packing the same menu that drew big crowds to 850 restaurants across Russia. McDonald's suspended operations at all 850 of its restaurants in Russia on March 14, less than three weeks after that country invaded Ukraine. Two months later McDonald's announced it was withdrawing from Russia, 32 years after opening its first location in Pushkin Square. McDonald's sold the business to Russian businessman Alexander Govor. Meanwhile, an independent international commission sent by the United Nations to Ukraine to investigate war crimes committed by Russian forces arrived in the nation Saturday, according to the deputy head of Ukraine’s parliament. Also on Saturday, after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leadership, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the group’s assessment of Ukraine’s application to become a member of the European Union would be finalized by “the end of next week.”

An employee gives a customer his food order in the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant after the opening ceremony in Moscow on June 12, 2022. Former McDonald's restaurants in Russia have been renamed "Vkusno i tochka" ("Delicious. Full Stop"), the new owner said ahead of their grand re-opening .

Real quick

Stanley Cup Final matchup is set

The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday. The reward is starting on the road again against the Western Conference’s top regular-season team, the Colorado Avalanche. The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. The Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week to advance to the finals for the first time since 2001. The Stanley Cup Final begins Wednesday in Colorado at 8 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos celebrates his third-period goal in Game 6. He scored 21 seconds after the Rangers had tied the game.

A potential breakthrough for gun control legislation

A bipartisan group of senators said Sunday it has an agreement in principle on gun control legislation, though the lawmakers did not provide specific and detailed legislation. Ten of the signers were Republicans – the number needed to break a GOP filibuster on the package. The group said its plan "increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons." The proposal is vastly more limited than changes pushed by President Joe Biden to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, add universal background checks and raise the minimum age to buy guns to 21 years old. Still, he urged immediate passage in both chambers.

Historic heat wave sweeps across much of US

A historic heat wave continued its march across the nation Sunday after Phoenix, Las Vegas and Denver joined a plethora of cities and towns posting record temperatures and more than 50 million Americans sweated under heat advisories. On Saturday, more than 80 million people were warned of sweltering temperatures as an early-season heat wave sweeps across the Southwest U.S. and into California to the west and Arkansas to the east. Temperatures in California’s Death Valley climbed above 120 degrees, while in Phoenix a man grilled burgers and baked a cake on his dashboard. Parts of Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi also faced weekend heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service. Blame a northward bulge in the jet stream that unfolded over the Southwestern states this week, AccuWeather said. The bulge allowed air more typical of midsummer to spread over the region. For some cities, that meant recording the highest temperatures of the year so far.

