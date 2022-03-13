Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·5 min read

'We are heartsick': US journalist Brent Renaud killed when Russian soldiers open fire

American photojournalist Brent Renaud was killed Sunday in Ukraine when Russian soldiers opened fire on a car in Irpin, a town outside the capital of Kyiv. A second American journalist, Juan Arredondo, was rushed to a hospital with shrapnel wounds, police said. Arredondo, 46, told Italian journalist Annalisa Camilli that the two men were filming refugees fleeing the area when their car rolled up to a checkpoint and the Russians began shooting.

  • Russia could be preparing to use chemical weapons in Ukraine, an act that would draw a "severe price," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday. The warning came hours after a Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least 35 people and wounded 134, a local official said. The assault brought the war to within 25 miles of the border with Poland.

  • Russian yachts being seized across Europe as nations sympathetic to Ukraine's plight press sanctions that include impounding assets of Russia's wealthy class. World leaders hope harsh economic sanctions that target Vladimir Putin's inner circle of oligarchs could apply pressure on the Russian president to end his brutal military assault on Ukraine. Italy announced Saturday that it had seized a $580 million superyacht linked to Russian energy and fertilizer magnate Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko.

Saturday recap: Russian airstrikes hit western Ukraine; Biden calls for removal of normal trade relations with Russia.

Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in.
Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in.

March Madness in full swing

March Madness will culminate Sunday with the announcements of the 68-team fields for both the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments. Many fans and teams will get to see where their teams are headed, while other schools will have their bubble burst and be left out of the tournaments completely. For the first time, both the men's and women's tournaments will feature 68 teams, 32 automatic qualifiers from conferences across the country and the other 36 teams will be at-large selections. In 2021, the men's tournament was held at sites in Indiana and the women's event was held at venues in and around San Antonio and Austin, Texas, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, both events will resume holding games at arenas all over the country with the men's Final Four being held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on April 2 and 4 and the women's Final Four set for the Target Center in Minneapolis on April 1 and 3.

South Carolina&#39;s Aliyah Boston (left) and Iowa&#39;s Jordan Bohannon (right) lead their teams into Selection Sunday.
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (left) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (right) lead their teams into Selection Sunday.

Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on social media Sunday. "I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," Obama wrote on Twitter. "It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down," the former president urged. Obama has been a strong proponent of vaccines since they've become available. He has also been a strong proponent of public health measures like masking and social distancing meant to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas in January 2022.
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas in January 2022.

Real quick

Traci Braxton, singer, reality TV star and sister of Toni Braxton, died at 50

Traci Braxton, singer, actress, reality TV star and sister of Toni Braxton, has died after battling cancer. She was 50. Braxton's death was confirmed by her older sister Toni, who posted a black-and-white photo of the Braxton sisters with a touching tribute on Instagram, writing that Traci died Saturday. Traci Braxton's husband Kevin Surratt said she was privately "undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer" for the past year. Traci, the third oldest of the six Braxton siblings and known for her love of motorcycles, grew up singing in church with her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, TV personality Tamar, and brother Michael. The sisters later formed a singing group named The Braxtons and released their first single "Good Life" in 1990.

Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton has died after battling cancer. She was 50.
Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton has died after battling cancer. She was 50.

West Point cadets among 6 to overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine during spring break trip

The U.S. Military Academy and fire-rescue officials said Friday that at least two of the school's cadets, including a football player, were involved in a situation where six people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida vacation home during spring break. Two of the six were in critical condition, rescue and emergency officials said. A West Point official told The Associated Press that one of the cadets who was hospitalized is an Army football player. Fentanyl is an unpredictable and powerful synthetic painkiller blamed for driving an increase in fatal drug overdoses. It’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and used to treat severe pain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Did you remember to change your clocks?

America's annual ritual of early March – changing clocks to daylight saving time – happened Sunday at 2 a.m. Since most computers, smartphones and DVRs automatically change the time, switching clocks is not as much of a chore as it used to be. Unless you have smart appliances, microwaves and ovens, a short list of your household items might need a manual adjustment. You might want to check the clock in your car, too. Most of the country lost an hour of sleep on Sunday when going to DST, as the day is only 23 hours long. Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states that don't observe the switch. The country moves back to standard time on Nov. 6.

P.S. Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brent Renaud, March Madness, Patrick Mahomes: Biggest news you missed

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Chicago NHL team's new GM has a Sudbury connection

    The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury. On March 1 the Chicago NHL team promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization. Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the team later that year, where he started as an intern. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career. Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after