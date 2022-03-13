Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

'We are heartsick': US journalist Brent Renaud killed when Russian soldiers open fire

American photojournalist Brent Renaud was killed Sunday in Ukraine when Russian soldiers opened fire on a car in Irpin, a town outside the capital of Kyiv. A second American journalist, Juan Arredondo, was rushed to a hospital with shrapnel wounds, police said. Arredondo, 46, told Italian journalist Annalisa Camilli that the two men were filming refugees fleeing the area when their car rolled up to a checkpoint and the Russians began shooting.

Russia could be preparing to use chemical weapons in Ukraine , an act that would draw a "severe price," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday. The warning came hours after a Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least 35 people and wounded 134, a local official said. The assault brought the war to within 25 miles of the border with Poland.

Russian yachts being seized across Europe as nations sympathetic to Ukraine's plight press sanctions that include impounding assets of Russia's wealthy class. World leaders hope harsh economic sanctions that target Vladimir Putin's inner circle of oligarchs could apply pressure on the Russian president to end his brutal military assault on Ukraine. Italy announced Saturday that it had seized a $580 million superyacht linked to Russian energy and fertilizer magnate Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko.

Saturday recap: Russian airstrikes hit western Ukraine; Biden calls for removal of normal trade relations with Russia.

Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in.

March Madness in full swing

March Madness will culminate Sunday with the announcements of the 68-team fields for both the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments. Many fans and teams will get to see where their teams are headed, while other schools will have their bubble burst and be left out of the tournaments completely. For the first time, both the men's and women's tournaments will feature 68 teams, 32 automatic qualifiers from conferences across the country and the other 36 teams will be at-large selections. In 2021, the men's tournament was held at sites in Indiana and the women's event was held at venues in and around San Antonio and Austin, Texas, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, both events will resume holding games at arenas all over the country with the men's Final Four being held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on April 2 and 4 and the women's Final Four set for the Target Center in Minneapolis on April 1 and 3.

March Madness: 10 NCAA Tournament bubble teams sweating the most on Selection Sunday

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (left) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (right) lead their teams into Selection Sunday.

Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on social media Sunday. "I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," Obama wrote on Twitter. "It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down," the former president urged. Obama has been a strong proponent of vaccines since they've become available. He has also been a strong proponent of public health measures like masking and social distancing meant to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas in January 2022.

Traci Braxton, singer, reality TV star and sister of Toni Braxton, died at 50

Traci Braxton, singer, actress, reality TV star and sister of Toni Braxton, has died after battling cancer. She was 50. Braxton's death was confirmed by her older sister Toni, who posted a black-and-white photo of the Braxton sisters with a touching tribute on Instagram, writing that Traci died Saturday. Traci Braxton's husband Kevin Surratt said she was privately "undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer" for the past year. Traci, the third oldest of the six Braxton siblings and known for her love of motorcycles, grew up singing in church with her sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, TV personality Tamar, and brother Michael. The sisters later formed a singing group named The Braxtons and released their first single "Good Life" in 1990.

Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton has died after battling cancer. She was 50.

West Point cadets among 6 to overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine during spring break trip

The U.S. Military Academy and fire-rescue officials said Friday that at least two of the school's cadets, including a football player, were involved in a situation where six people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida vacation home during spring break. Two of the six were in critical condition, rescue and emergency officials said. A West Point official told The Associated Press that one of the cadets who was hospitalized is an Army football player. Fentanyl is an unpredictable and powerful synthetic painkiller blamed for driving an increase in fatal drug overdoses. It’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and used to treat severe pain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Did you remember to change your clocks?

America's annual ritual of early March – changing clocks to daylight saving time – happened Sunday at 2 a.m. Since most computers, smartphones and DVRs automatically change the time, switching clocks is not as much of a chore as it used to be. Unless you have smart appliances, microwaves and ovens, a short list of your household items might need a manual adjustment. You might want to check the clock in your car, too. Most of the country lost an hour of sleep on Sunday when going to DST, as the day is only 23 hours long. Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states that don't observe the switch. The country moves back to standard time on Nov. 6.

