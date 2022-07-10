Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Highland Park remembers victims of July 4 mass shooting

Funerals for the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting continued this weekend, with services for 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo and 63-year-old Jacquelyn "Jacki" Lovi Sundheim. Family, friends and elected officials, including Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and Highland Park's police chief, Lou Jogmen, attended services. The services come after a gunman fired more than 70 rounds from a rooftop with a legally purchased assault rifle during the annual Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Shinzo Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as Japan mourns the former leader's death

The body of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker told investigators he plotted the shooting because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents, according to police.

People line up to place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station, where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, Japan, on July 9, 2022. Abe was shot dead during a campaign speech on July 8, 2022.

Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina rallies back to win; Novak Djokovic wins for 21st Grand Slam

Elena Rybakina stepped into the Centre Court sunshine before the Wimbledon final Saturday and kept a firm double-grip on the black-and-red straps of the racket bag slung over her shoulders. Nearly two hours of big swinging and plenty of sprinting later, she had won the championship at the All England Club with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur – the first singles trophy at a major tournament for her adopted country of Kazakhstan.

And on Sunday, Novak Djokovic proved he remains unstoppable on the grass courts of Wimbledon. He overpowered Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and seventh overall. In winning his 21st Grand Slam singles crown, Djokovic now stands one behind Rafael Nadal in the history of men's tennis. A potential showdown between the two failed to materialize when Nadal was forced to withdraw from his semifinal match because of a torn abdominal muscle.

July 9: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reacts as she wins a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Elon Musk says he won’t buy Twitter. Can he just walk away?

Billionaire Elon Musk called off his deal to buy social media company Twitter, according to a filing on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Skadden Arps attorney Mike Ringler said in a letter to Twitter's chief legal officer that “Twitter has not complied with its contractual obligations." For nearly two months, the company has failed to provide Musk with information about fake or spam accounts. According to the filing with the SEC on April 25, the deal calls for Musk to pay Twitter a $1 billion break-up fee if he terminates the deal. Twitter may be able to force Musk to complete the deal.

Twitter accepted a $44 billion bid from Tesla billionaire Elon Musk who says he wants to abolish permanent bans on the social media platform.

15 dead in rocket attack on apartment building in Ukraine

At least 15 people have been killed and more than 20 are believed buried in the rubble after Russian rockets pummeled apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, the region's governor said Sunday. Authorities said six people have been rescued, but governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said an estimated 24 are still trapped, including a 9-year-old child.

The Donetsk region is one of two provinces along with Luhansk that make up the Donbas region, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. Last week, Russia captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.

Post Roe America: One state’s fight over abortion access and where it’s taking women and advocates

This story is a collaboration between the Austin American-Statesman and USA TODAY. It is the first episode in the new series “States of America.” In this episode, the fight over abortion rights is being waged in Texas. Small towns are looking to take restrictions further and activists are searching for ways to help people access abortions. You can watch the full episode below.

