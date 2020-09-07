Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

The cost of this year's Labor Day could be deadly

How you spent your Labor Day weekend, summer's final hurrah, could mean the difference between life and death. This was the message from both Republican and Democratic governors across the United States as the nation's coronavirus death toll approaches 190,000. In the weeks following the previous two summer holiday weekends — Memorial Day and the Fourth of July — positive COVID-19 tests climbed, according to Johns Hopkins University data. President Donald Trump urged safety ahead of the holiday weekend, pushing for "social distancing, wearing a mask whenever the distancing is not possible." Still, popular beaches in Florida, California and on the Jersey Shore experienced high traffic over the weekend and through Monday.

Trump defends support for military, slams Biden over vaccine rhetoric

President Donald Trump used a Labor Day press conference to push back on allegations that he disparaged members of the military by calling America's war dead "losers" and "suckers," as reported by The Atlantic. "Only an animal would say a thing like that," Trump said of the underlying allegations. Several news outlets, including the Associated Press and Fox News, have confirmed many of the reported statements.

Trump also attacked his Democratic opponents over the timing of a potential coronavirus vaccine. At one point, Trump demanded Democrats "immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now." Asked if he would take a vaccine before the election if one was available, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he "would want to see what the scientists said" and argued that Trump's past misstatements have undermined public confidence in public health officials.

Jacob Blake speaks from hospital bed: 'There’s a lot more life to live'

Jacob Blake, the Black man paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, delivered a powerful statement from his hospital bed: “There’s a lot more life to live.” In a minute-long video posted Saturday to Twitter, Blake described the pain he's experienced. "Your life, and not only just your life, your legs — something that you need to move around and move forward in life — can be taken from you like this," he said. Video of his Aug. 23 shooting set off days of protests in Kenosha and attracted in-person visits from Trump and Biden.

Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby ahead of favorite Tiz the Law

Authentic put together a masterful performance at the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, fending off heavy favorite Tiz the Law to win at Churchill Downs in front of a nearly empty track in Louisville on Saturday. Authentic’s win gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth career win and jockey John Velazquez his third Derby win. At the start of the race, Tiz the Law remained the heavy favorite, at 4-5 odds. The Derby was the first ever run without fans after Churchill Downs shut it down in late August due to the coronavirus pandemic.