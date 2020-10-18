Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

As US treks deeper into fall, COVID cases continue to rise

The United States marked more than 8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, leaving only three counties untouched by the virus nationwide. And case numbers are again on the rise. More than 373,000 cases were added last week alone — a number nearly 46,000 higher than the tally from the previous week. It's a rate of growth not seen since July. In addition, coronavirus-related hospitalizations are rising steadily, the daily number now up more than 30% from just four weeks ago. Among the hardest hit states is New Mexico, where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said hospitalizations have more than doubled in less than three weeks. "Doesn't matter if you're young, doesn't matter if you don't believe in it," Grisham said. "The virus is real and it continues to spread."

View photos A person rides his bike near Time Square on Sept. 28, 2020 in New York City. Coronavirus infection rates have increased at "an alarming rate" in several New York neighborhoods, particularly among the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn, city health authorities warned Sunday, threatening to sanction certain schools if they fail to comply with anti-virus regulations. More

Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homes

A new wildfire is tearing through Colorado, 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire, forcing nearly 3,000 people in Boulder County to evacuate. The CalWood fire began burning Saturday. It joins the Cameron Peak Fire, which is the largest in state history, and has burned more than 300 square miles since mid-August. The causes of both fires remain under investigation as there were no lightning strikes or other likely weather events that could have ignited the CalWood blaze. However, the region has been saddled with high winds and what fire officials termed "critically dry" conditions for weeks.

View photos In this photo is smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. More

16 days to go

President Donald Trump is doubling down on the campaign trail in the last two weeks of the 2020 election, despite a resurgence of COVID-19 and his own bout with the virus. His toughest hurdle to securing a second term? Many voters have already made up their minds. As such, both Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are working hard to win over crucial older voters and other key blocs. Still, Biden has taken a double-digit lead in several national polls and widened margins in battleground states. Additionally, more than 26 million people have voted early, and Democrats have a major advantage in mail-in voting.

Real quick

Michigan governor says Trump 'lock 'em all up' chant incites terrorism

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of inciting domestic terrorism during a national TV appearance Sunday, in her strongest criticism of Trump to date. During a rally Saturday, Trump attacked Whitmer and prompted repeated chants of "lock her up" from the crowd — weeks after the FBI foiled a kidnapping plot aimed at the Democratic leader. "It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere," Whitmer said. Trump aides said the lock-up chants are only jokes, not meant to threaten anyone. "He was having fun at a Trump rally," said campaign adviser and daughter-in-law Lara Trump on CNN's "State of the Union.

