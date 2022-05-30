Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·6 min read

President Joe Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, as the investigation into law enforcement's response to the school massacre intensifies. Hurricane Agatha is headed toward the coast of Mexico. And why health officials aren't very worried about monkeypox becoming a pandemic. It's the weekend's biggest news.

🇺🇸 But first, it's Memorial Day. We're remembering and honoring the sacrifice of those who gave their lives during service to the nation. Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday.

Biden visits Uvalde; DOJ launches review of police response to shooting

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects Sunday to the grief-stricken community in Uvalde, Texas, visiting memorials to children who died last week in the massacre at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors, families and first responders. The Bidens began their visit at a school memorial site, where students’ photos were framed by white floral arches. They moved from one lost life to another; the first lady touched each photo and could be seen wiping tears from beneath her  sunglasses. Amid the visit, the Justice Department announced it would launch a review of law enforcement's response to the mass shooting. "To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action," the president said on Twitter before leaving Sunday.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022.

Mexico braces for deadly mudslides as Hurricane Agatha roars toward coast

Historic Hurricane Agatha took aim at Mexico's southern coast Monday with sustained winds of 110 mph, heavy storm surge and driving rains prompting fears of killer flooding and mudslides. Up to 20 inches of rain were forecast for some areas. "Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," warned National Weather Service Hurricane Specialist John Cangialosi, adding that "life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides may occur." AccuWeather meteorologists said Agatha, as it crosses Mexico and enters the Bay of Campeche in the next few days, could redevelop into the Atlantic basin's first named storm. The storm was forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane – maximum sustained winds of 96-110 mph – Monday evening along in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Wind gusts of up to 145 mph were possible.

Boston Celtics eliminate Miami Heat to advance to NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals after defeating the Miami Heat, 100-96, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics, scoring 26 points in the elimination game. Tatum also earned the first Larry Bird Trophy, given to the MVP of the East finals. Boston's victory ensures it will be in the NBA Finals for the 22nd time in franchise history and for the first time since 2010. The Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors and try to win a league-record 18th championship, which would break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday in San Francisco (9 p.m. ET, ABC).

East finals: Members of the Boston Celtics hold up the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference final.
East finals: Members of the Boston Celtics hold up the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference final.

Real quick 

WHO 'not concerned' about global monkeypox pandemic; few US cases reported

More than 250 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed around the world over a two-week period, but a pandemic is unlikely, a World Health Organization expert said Monday. Ten cases were confirmed in the U.S. from May 13 to May 26, according to the WHO. The U.S. is one of 23 countries where monkeypox is not normally found to report cases over the time period – a total of 257 confirmed cases and another 117 to 127 suspected cases that were still being investigated. No deaths have been reported. Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on monkeypox for WHO, said the vast majority of cases being seen in dozens of countries globally are in gay or bisexual men. But she warned that anyone is at potential risk of the disease, regardless of their sexual orientation.

EU nears deal on oil embargo against Russia

The European Union is near an agreement on a sixth sanction package that would include an oil embargo against Russia, a top EU official said Monday. The package has stalled in recent days because of an objection from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who apparently has won an indefinite exemption after repeatedly claiming his nation's economy would shatter without Russian oil. All 27 EU countries must agree for the package to win approval.

👉 More news: Russia suffers "devastating" loss of young officers; French journalist killed in Ukraine. Monday's updates.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talk before the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talk before the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022.

5 dead, 4 rescued after Memorial Day weekend boat crash in Georgia

Two motorboats carrying nine passengers traveling in opposite directions collided near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center docks in Savannah, Georgia. Search and rescue teams on Sunday recovered the bodies of the three people missing from the crash, bringing the death toll to five after two people were confirmed dead on Saturday. Four other people were rescued. All three missing victims were located by game wardens in 14-foot deep water and in close proximity to each other. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Savannah resident Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, was arrested for boating under the influence.

​​​​​​Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here. Now also on text messages

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden in Uvalde, NBA finals, Hurricane Agatha: Biggest news you missed this weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mexican Officials Prepare for Hurricane Agatha's Landfall in Oaxaca

    Heavy wind and rain swept across southern Mexico on Monday, May 30, as Hurricane Agatha moved into the region.According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the hurricane could produce winds up to 110 mph. The NHC forecasted between 10 to 16 inches of rainfall in Oaxaca, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides could also occur, the NHC said.This video shared by the Civil Protection Mexico, who said they filmed it while monitoring the hurricane’s trajectory and evaluating potential storm damages in Oaxaca, shows heavy rainfall beating against a vehicle on Monday afternoon. Credit: Civil Protection Mexico via Storyful

  • Mountie in charge of early N.S. mass shooting response hopes testimony offers families some peace

    The RCMP officer who was in charge of the police response during the first hours after 911 calls came in from Portapique, N.S., hopes his testimony provides some answers for families even as some people who lost loved ones took to the streets again in protest. Staff Sgt. Brian Rehill offered families his condolences in Truro, N.S., Monday, saying he thinks about the mass shooting that killed 22 people constantly. "I'm in a grocery store, it's on my mind. I'm walking down the street, it's on my m

  • Pacific season's 1st hurricane makes landfall in Mexico

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico on Monday. Torrential rains and howling winds whipped palm trees and drove tourists and residents into shelters. Oaxaca state's civil defense agency showed families hustling into a shelter in Pochutla and a rock and mud slide that blocked the highway between that town and the state capital. Agatha made landf

  • After lengthy layoff, Lightning getting ready for East final

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — More than a week off between playoff games can seem like an eternity for any team. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are hoping the extended break they earned with a second-round sweep of the Florida Panthers will benefit them in their quest for a three-peat. By the time they open the Eastern Conference final Wednesday night against either the Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers, the Lightning will not have played since May 23. The Hurricanes and Rangers play Ga

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to push a baseless conspiracy theory about the Texas shooter, suggesting he was into 'wearing eyeliner' and 'cross dressing'

    Greene shared a theory similar to one put forth by Rep. Paul Gosar, who baselessly claimed hours after the shooting that the gunman was a "transsexual leftist illegal alien."

  • Avs excited for 'dream' McDavid - MacKinnon matchup

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri spoke about the 'best-on-best' matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stanley Cup Western conference finals.&nbsp;

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • No token hires: Putting women in top jobs in men's sports is about winning

    When Cammi Granato was young, she had a fantasy: she and her hockey-mad brothers would win the lottery and buy a hockey team and manage it together. This plan, they figured, was the only way Granato, as a girl, would be able to contribute. Tony and Don Granato went on to have careers in the NHL, and now, their sister is one of two women recently hired as assistant general managers of the Vancouver Canucks. "I didn't think I was going to see that come so quickly — in my lifetime," said Granato, n

  • Spain replaces French Barbarians as July opponent for Canadian men's rugby team

    TORONTO — Spain has replaced the French Barbarians as Canada's opponent in a men's rugby match July 10 at Ottawa's TD Place. "We had an agreement from the French Barbarians that they would be travelling for a two-match tour this July to the U.S.A., and Canada," Jamie Levchuk, Rugby Canada's interim CEO and managing director of revenue and fan engagement, said in a statement. "We apologize to those fans that purchased pre-sale tickets and will honour full refunds." Canada had originally been due

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Svechnikov: 'Boys were on fire' in Game 5

    Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov says his team was 'on fire' in its 3-1 win versus the New York Rangers in Game 5 of their second round playoff series.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Veteran forward Jason Spezza announces retirement, will join Maple Leafs front office

    TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p