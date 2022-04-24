Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·4 min read

Russia pounds Ukraine targets on Orthodox Easter

Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines in the Donbas region and others trapped in cities such as Mariupol. But President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to let anger at the war overwhelm them. "All of us believe our sunrise will come soon," he said. Russian missile and artillery troops hit 423 targets in Ukraine overnight as part of the special military operation, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said Sunday. Also on Sunday, top officials from the Biden administration are meeting with Zelenskyy in the highest-ranking visit to Ukraine by a U.S. delegation since Russia began its invasion.

A part of a destroyed tank and a burned vehicle sit in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022.
A part of a destroyed tank and a burned vehicle sit in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection

French President Emmanuel Macron cruised to a second term Sunday, beating back a stronger-than-expected challenge from a far-right populist who has attacked the European Union and NATO and expressed support for Russia. In a rematch of the 2017 presidential election, Macron led challenger Marine Le Pen with more than 58% of the vote, according to projected results from the French news media. Le Pen conceded shortly after the announced projection. Five years ago, Macron defeated Le Pen with more than 66% of the vote. Macron, 44, who built his own political party to run for president in 2017, won again despite a first term beset by protests of his economic policies, the COVID-19 pandemic and, most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine that roiled diplomatic relations across the globe.

French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, on April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe&#39;s future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen.
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, on April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

Real quick

Orrin Hatch, former U.S. senator from Utah, dies at 88

Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in Senate history and the longest-serving senator from Utah, died Saturday at 88 years old. Hatch served 42 years in the Senate, from 1977 to 2019, including time as the president pro tempore of the chamber, a ceremonial leadership position typically reserved for senior members. He was known for working across the aisle, and the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., was one of his closest friends. Of the nearly 800 bills he sponsored or co-sponsored, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Children's Health Insurance Program are among his top bipartisan accomplishments. He also opposed his fair share of Democratic agendas, most notably, voting against the Equal Rights Amendment, using the filibuster to block fair housing bills and pushing bills to ban abortions.

FILE - Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, arrives to work on overhauling the nation&#39;s tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at age 88.
FILE - Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, arrives to work on overhauling the nation's tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at age 88.

Activist runs onto court during Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 4

Another Minnesota Timberwolves game, another fan protest. An animal rights activist was removed during Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzles and Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday after running onto the court mid-game. This is the third fan protest at a Minnesota game this postseason. Animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere has claimed the stunts, saying they are part of "ongoing efforts to get Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to step down and return factory farm bailout money." Meanwhile, the NBA playoffs continued Sunday with the Warriors leading the Nuggets 3-0. The Suns and Bucks are without stars Devin Booker and Khris Middleton. Can they win Game 4 on the road? Sunday's live updates.

First round: Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) collides with Timberwolves defender Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the second half of Game 4.
First round: Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) collides with Timberwolves defender Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the second half of Game 4.

Coachella: Billie Eilish brings out Paramore's Hayley Williams; Harry Styles invites Lizzo on stage

After setting the bar high with electric Coachella Weekend 1 performances, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish matched it on Weekend 2 with more high-energy performances — with a Lizzo and Hayley Williams twist. Midway through Styles’ Friday night set, the sounds of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" started emanating from the stage, but it wasn't Gaynor belting out the lyrics. It was Lizzo. For fellow headliner Billie Eilish, the highlight of her Saturday night performance was when she brought out Hayley Williams, lead vocalist of Paramore, to sing an acoustic version of the Paramore hit "Misery Business" with Eilish's brother Finneas. Williams smiled big and said it was her first time performing at Coachella. At 20 years old, Eilish is the youngest headliner in Coachella history.

April 23, 2022 : Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
April 23, 2022 : Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

​​​​​​P.S. Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.​​​​​​​

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine, Sen. Orrin Hatch, NBA playoffs, Coachella: Biggest news you missed

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Towns, T-wolves rebound to even series with Grizzlies at 2

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Angry after two rough games, Karl-Anthony Towns had to channel his emotions in a productive way - a skill he's still trying to master. Towns found his peace at the free-throw line. ''Just taking a chill pill, calming down and understanding the next game, there's another chance,'' said Towns, who hit 14 of his foul shots - including a pair of makes with 4.4 seconds left.

  • Inside Karl-Anthony Towns' mindset: Timberwolves star 'locked in' against Grizzlies

    Three minutes into Saturday’s game, it was clear Towns would dominate. “I’m staying locked in,” he told Yahoo Sports. “We got more work to do.”

  • Remains of 17 French WWI soldiers buried at Gallipoli

    The remains of 17 missing French soldiers who fought in the World War I Battle of Gallipoli were on Sunday handed over to French military officials and put to rest alongside other fallen comrades more than a century after their deaths. The remains were found during restoration work on a castle and surrounding areas on Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale Peninsula, where Allied forces fought against Ottoman Turks in the ill-fated Gallipoli campaign that started with landings on the peninsula on April 25, 1915. Col. Philippe Boulogne paid tribute to soldiers who “came to defend their homeland on this distant land, the scene of one of the most tragic episodes in our history” at the handing-over ceremony.

  • Ukraine's PM on Mariupol and Russian atrocities

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday the world is witnessing the "biggest humanitarian catastrophe" in Mariupol. (April 22)

  • Analysts speculate how Congressman McCarthy’s tapes will impact election

    Newly released audio tapes show that Local Congressman Kevin McCarthy did plan on advising former President Donald Trump to resign from office following the January 6th Capitol Riots. This is despite his denial of that claim.

  • Climber gets trapped on quarry wall alone and in the dark, New York officials say

    The climber looked to be about 20 feet from the edge of a cliff, news outlets reported.

  • Research Shows that People Born in May Are Both Optimistic and Lucky

    Studies show that people born in May are optimistic, and they often feel lucky, too. Here are more May birthday facts for fascinating folks born in spring.

  • Seahawks will get more, better calls to trade down from nine. Will John Schneider do it?

    The GM has traded 10 of the last 11 first-round picks Seattle has owned entering an NFL draft. But this team has so many needs.

  • 4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The death toll from accidents in recent days at two coal mines in southern Poland has increased to nine after four miners were brought to the surface and pronounced dead, authorities said Sunday. The miners were among 10 missing since an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine early Saturday. Six miners there remain missing, but there is no contact with them, and rescuers continue their search. At the nearby Pniowek mine, five workers died

  • EU chief to seek closer military, trade and tech ties on India visit

    The European Union's chief executive will seek to increase sales of European military equipment to India and relaunch talks on a free trade deal when she meets India's prime minister in New Delhi on Monday, a senior EU official said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit is part of Western efforts to encourage India to reduce its ties to Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and follows a trip last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "There are a whole host of Western leaders reaching out to India right now to see what alternatives we can provide," the senior EU official said.

  • Boris Johnson warns UN chief that Vladimir Putin will ‘manipulate’ his Russia visit

    Boris Johnson has warned the UN secretary general that Vladimir Putin will try to "manipulate" his visit to Moscow this week into a propaganda victory for the Kremlin.

  • Morality just isn't Republicans' thing anymore

    Republicans have taken the low ground with ‘groomer’ accusations

  • Live updates | For headscarf-wearers, result is a relief

    PARIS — Watching France’s presidential election results was especially stressful for Yasmina Aksas. The 19-year-old law student could have been forced to remove her headscarf if far-right leader Marine Le Pen had won instead of incumbent Emmanuel Macron. Speaking to AP as the first projections came in showing Macron in the lead, Aksas was visible relieved — but far from overjoyed. “It’s still 40% of people voting for Le Pen. It’s reassuring that it’s Macron but it’s not a victory,” said Aksas, w

  • P.E.I. government investigating damage it caused near ski park waterway

    The government of Prince Edward Island is once again investigating damage to a watercourse, this time at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale. But this time the province itself ordered the work. In a letter to the province, Mike Durant, president of the Central Queens Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation, called the damage "completely unacceptable." He went on to explain what happened, saying "...a major lack of effort to stabilize the exposed spoil before a rainfall event, which

  • It started as a traffic stop in Pasco. Then the officer spotted drugs and guns

    The 17-year-old had thousands in cash, hundreds of pills and stolen guns.

  • Pope renews calls for Easter truce in Ukraine

    STORY: Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, the Pope noted that the day most Eastern Christians, including Orthodox and Catholics in Ukraine and Russia, celebrate Easter, coincided with the two months' mark of the war. "Instead of stopping, the war has become harsher," he said. "I renew an appeal for an Easter truce, the minimum and tangible sign of a willingness for peace. Stop the attacks in order to help the exhausted population," Francis said.

  • 30 Bible Verses to Share With a Faithful Dad on Father's Day

    On Father's Day 2022, show dad just how special he is with these Father's Day Bible verses. These Biblical passages about dad are as sweet as they are powerful.

  • Johnson brands Russian aggression ‘nauseating’ in talks with under-fire UN chief

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised the UN secretary-general for choosing to visit Moscow before he travels to Kyiv.

  • 'It didn't feel like $80 worth of food': Inflation is making it hard to make healthy food choices

    Experts worry parents making poor food choices out of cost concerns caused by inflation will increase lifelong health risks for their kids.

  • Ukraine war: A dozen crack Russian military units redeployed from Mariupol as Kyiv claims to have rearmed blockaded district with daring night-time helicopter drop

    Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol, redeploying them on the eastern battlefront, as Ukraine said it managed to bring supplies to the city's besieged Azovstal steel works.