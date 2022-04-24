Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Russia pounds Ukraine targets on Orthodox Easter

Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines in the Donbas region and others trapped in cities such as Mariupol. But President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to let anger at the war overwhelm them. "All of us believe our sunrise will come soon," he said. Russian missile and artillery troops hit 423 targets in Ukraine overnight as part of the special military operation, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said Sunday. Also on Sunday, top officials from the Biden administration are meeting with Zelenskyy in the highest-ranking visit to Ukraine by a U.S. delegation since Russia began its invasion.

A part of a destroyed tank and a burned vehicle sit in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection

French President Emmanuel Macron cruised to a second term Sunday, beating back a stronger-than-expected challenge from a far-right populist who has attacked the European Union and NATO and expressed support for Russia. In a rematch of the 2017 presidential election, Macron led challenger Marine Le Pen with more than 58% of the vote, according to projected results from the French news media. Le Pen conceded shortly after the announced projection. Five years ago, Macron defeated Le Pen with more than 66% of the vote. Macron, 44, who built his own political party to run for president in 2017, won again despite a first term beset by protests of his economic policies, the COVID-19 pandemic and, most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine that roiled diplomatic relations across the globe.

French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he heads to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, on April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

Orrin Hatch, former U.S. senator from Utah, dies at 88

Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in Senate history and the longest-serving senator from Utah, died Saturday at 88 years old. Hatch served 42 years in the Senate, from 1977 to 2019, including time as the president pro tempore of the chamber, a ceremonial leadership position typically reserved for senior members. He was known for working across the aisle, and the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., was one of his closest friends. Of the nearly 800 bills he sponsored or co-sponsored, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Children's Health Insurance Program are among his top bipartisan accomplishments. He also opposed his fair share of Democratic agendas, most notably, voting against the Equal Rights Amendment, using the filibuster to block fair housing bills and pushing bills to ban abortions.

FILE - Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, arrives to work on overhauling the nation's tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at age 88.

Activist runs onto court during Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 4

Another Minnesota Timberwolves game, another fan protest. An animal rights activist was removed during Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzles and Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday after running onto the court mid-game. This is the third fan protest at a Minnesota game this postseason. Animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere has claimed the stunts, saying they are part of "ongoing efforts to get Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to step down and return factory farm bailout money." Meanwhile, the NBA playoffs continued Sunday with the Warriors leading the Nuggets 3-0. The Suns and Bucks are without stars Devin Booker and Khris Middleton. Can they win Game 4 on the road? Sunday's live updates.

First round: Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) collides with Timberwolves defender Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the second half of Game 4.

Coachella: Billie Eilish brings out Paramore's Hayley Williams; Harry Styles invites Lizzo on stage

After setting the bar high with electric Coachella Weekend 1 performances, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish matched it on Weekend 2 with more high-energy performances — with a Lizzo and Hayley Williams twist. Midway through Styles’ Friday night set, the sounds of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" started emanating from the stage, but it wasn't Gaynor belting out the lyrics. It was Lizzo. For fellow headliner Billie Eilish, the highlight of her Saturday night performance was when she brought out Hayley Williams, lead vocalist of Paramore, to sing an acoustic version of the Paramore hit "Misery Business" with Eilish's brother Finneas. Williams smiled big and said it was her first time performing at Coachella. At 20 years old, Eilish is the youngest headliner in Coachella history.

April 23, 2022 : Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

