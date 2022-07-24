Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Editors
·6 min read

WHO: Monkeypox is now a global emergency

The World Health Organization chief declared monkeypox a global emergency Saturday, in a rare move that comes as many countries are seeing an increase in cases. A global health emergency is the organization's highest alert level — but it doesn't always mean a disease is highly transmissible or lethal. Symptoms of monkeypox appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and a rash that can appear on the body. The designation may help spur more investment in combatting the disease amid a scramble for scarce vaccines in the United States. The federal government plans to release more than 1.6 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos by the end of the year, but demand is so high that the 56,000 doses released in June have almost all been used.

Wildfires rage across the US and Europe

Multiple wildfires raged across the U.S. Saturday, causing deaths, destruction and thousands of forced evacuations. A wildfire near Yosemite National Park in California continued to grow Saturday, destroying at least 10 structures and causing mandatory evacuations for at least 6,000 people. In Idaho, two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died after crashing during a blaze in a rural area near the Montana border. More than 700 firefighters were battling the blaze as it burned about 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho. A red flag warning was issued Saturday as high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds threatened to worsen the fire, which had spread to over 45 square miles as of Saturday evening. Meanwhile, wildfires also burned across Europe. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in France as firefighters battled wildfires that ripped through over 78 square miles in the country's wine region of Bordeaux.

A hotshot crew marches along a burning forest at the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022.
A hotshot crew marches along a burning forest at the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, on July 23, 2022.

Real quick

2 Americans die in Donbas; Russia's invasion of Ukraine hits five months

Two U.S. citizens thought to be fighting for Ukraine died in the country's Donbas region, ABC News reported Friday. A State Department spokesperson said they are in touch with the families and have no further information at this time. At least two other American volunteer fighters have been killed in Ukraine since its war with Russia began in February.

Sunday marks five months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa Saturday hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the strike as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements. Also on Saturday, a delegation of House members met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as a show of solidarity to the nation.

US Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., stands at the gutted remains of the Antonov An-225, world's biggest cargo aircraft destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 23, 2022.
US Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., stands at the gutted remains of the Antonov An-225, world's biggest cargo aircraft destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Biden likely has BA.5 subvariant, experiencing sore throat, cough, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden's condition is improving under his current treatment plan for COVID-19, according to an update released by the White House Sunday. The president completed his third full day of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for the contagious disease, on Saturday night. Biden has likely been infected with the BA.5 omicron subvariant of COVID-19, which is currently the virus' most dominant strain in the U.S., his physician wrote in a memo Saturday. Biden, 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. He will continue to work and isolate at the White House until he tests negative, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Biden had no public events on his schedule Saturday and Sunday. In a video address posted to social media Thursday afternoon, Biden reassured the nation that he’s doing well and still getting work done.

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up after being asked by members of the media how he is feeling as he speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022.
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up after being asked by members of the media how he is feeling as he speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022.

7 inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 features seven members that tie together more than 150 years of baseball history in a celebration of diversity at the game's highest level. On Sunday, these seven were inducted in Cooperstown, New York: Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz; the Brooklyn Dodgers' Gil Hodges; pitcher Jim Kaat; Minnie Miñoso, the first known Black Latino player in the majors; Twins outfielder Tony Oliva; Bud Fowler, the first Black professional player; and Buck O'Neil, the face of Negro League baseball.

David Ortiz has the most home runs by a DH in baseball history.
David Ortiz has the most home runs by a DH in baseball history.

Heat in Northeast turns deadly; cities could see record-breaking temperatures 

More than 85 million Americans faced excessive heat warnings and advisories Sunday from the Southern Plains to the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. The New York City medical examiner's office confirmed one person died as a result of heat exposure Saturday. The person had heart disease and emphysema, which contributed to the death. In Pennsylvania, a 73-year-old man died from heat-related complications Thursday, amid a stretch of 90-plus degree days for the state. Philadelphia could approach 100 degrees Sunday, which would break the three-digit mark for the first time in a decade. New York City extended its public pool hours to 8 pm Sunday to help residents, and many libraries in Philadelphia are open as cooling centers during the city's heat health emergency.

​​​​Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here or text messages here!

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monkeypox, wildfires, Ukraine, Baseball Hall of Fame: Weekend's biggest news

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

    STORY: Thousands of Palestinians attended a funeral procession on Sunday (July 24) for two gunmen killed earlier in the day by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.The fighters, claimed as members by the Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, died in a pre-dawn clash at a house in Nablus.The Palestinian Health Ministry said six others were wounded.Police said Israeli security forces on an apparent arrest raid of a wanted suspect came under fire.They, quote, "responded with live fire and other means until neutralizing the terrorists inside the house and on its roof".Writing on Twitter Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, condemned what he described as a crime committed by "occupation forces".Israeli forces have stepped up raids in the West Bank in recent months after men from the area carried out deadly street attacks in Israel.U.S. brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and have shown no signs of revival.Separately on Sunday, the Israeli navy fired on fishing boat accused of smuggling in Hamas supplies from Egypt after its two crewmen escaped.A military spokesman said the vessel had strayed from Israel's maritime cordon on Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas.The navy fired on the boat after it did not heed orders to stop, the military said, adding that it carried unspecified supplies for Hamas.The chairman of the Palestinian fisherman's union said such allegations have in the past proved baseless.The union said the two crew members had jumped into the water and swum to shore before the boat was destroyed.

  • Martha Stewart reveals 6 of her 'magnificent' pet peacocks died in coyote attack

    Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of six of her pet peacocks following a coyote attack in her backyard.

  • Jane Fonda says she's gotten better at sex as she's aged, but prefers 'solo' sex now

    The famed 84-year-old actress told Andy Cohen she's no longer concerned about asserting her needs during sex, but isn't interested in a partner.

  • Josh Hawley Pledges to Not ‘Run,’ After Being Caught Running From Trump Mob

    Joe RaedleOn Thursday evening, the Jan. 6 committee played stunning footage of Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) running away from a mob of pro-Trump vigilantes that he was seen riling up just hours earlier.Despite the clip clearly showing the Republican lawmaker on the run, nearly 24 hours later, he pledged to a group of young conservative activists that he would not “run” away from a battle.“Hey, listen, I know what I’m talking about because I had them do it to me,” he proudly declared at Turning Poi

  • 'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Speechless Over Kaley Cuoco’s See-Through Lace Dress

    'Flight Attendant' and 'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco went viral when an old photo popped up on Instagram of her see-through lace dress. See pictures and read how fans reacted to it.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo