Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Preliminary probe on Uvalde school shooting finds 'systemic failures' by various authorities

A scathing report released Sunday by a Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting blamed multiple failures by those in positions of power – including almost 400 law enforcers who converged on the scene – for not halting the massacre. The preliminary report describes "systemic failures and egregious poor decision making": how police disregarded active-shooter training, how the school district did not adhere fully to its safety plan and how the shooter's family did not recognize warning signs ahead of the rampage. The committee has held closed-door meetings over the past month to investigate the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Outrage has skyrocketed over the response of law enforcement officers who waited more than an hour before breaching a classroom.

988, the new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline, launches

Saturday marked the start of 988, the new 3-digit shortcut (like 911) to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The existing lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 1-800-273-8255. The shorter, number — which people can text or call — aims to make the mental health resource more easily accessible, amid a mental health crisis in the U.S. intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts expect the hotline to have considerable impact. After dialing or texting 988, users will be connected with a trained mental health professional at a local or regional crisis center.  If local centers cannot connect to a counselor, national backup centers can pick up the call.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack subpoenaed the Secret Service on Friday night for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021. The subpoenas come hours after the nine-member panel received a closed briefing from the watchdog for Department of Homeland Security. The committee had originally sought the electronic records in mid-January and made an official request in March for all communications received or sent from DHS employees between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, 2021. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement that the committee is seeking "the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports...pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021."

Russian leader tells troops to 'intensify' attacks

Though Russia's campaign is focused on the eastern Donbas, attacks Saturday struck areas in the north and south of Ukraine as well. The country's second-largest city of Kharkiv saw heavy bombardment in recent days. Ukraine reported at least 17 more civilians killed on Saturday in Russian attacks with missiles and shelling throughout the country. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave “instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas...” his ministry said Saturday. Russia has lost more than 30% of its land combat effectiveness in Ukraine, but military issues won't prompt regime change in the invading country, Britain's top military official said.

180K donated to doctor who performed 10-year-old girl's abortion 

A team of OB-GYN providers across the country helped raise about $180,000 as of Saturday evening for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana University obstetrician-gynecologist. The funds are to help pay for security and legal expenses after she became a focal point in the abortion debate over providing the procedure to a 10-year-old rape victim. After Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Ohio's trigger law went into effect, banning abortions after six weeks. The girl's story went viral, appearing in news outlets across the country and becoming a flash point in the abortion debate. Some opponents and news outlets criticized the story as unproven. But criminal charges and court testimony earlier this week confirmed the disturbing story.

Cameron Smith surges past Rory McIlroy to win 150th British Open

Rory McIlroy will have to wait to end his majors drought. Australian Cameron Smith surged past McIlroy on Sunday to win the 150th British Open. The 28-year-old Smith began the day four strokes behind McIlroy and co-leader Viktor Hovland, but shot 8-under 64 to finish 20-under to win the first major championship of his career. Smith becomes the first Australian golfer to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993. McIlroy, the clear fan favorite among the massive galleries at The Old Course at St. Andrews, was trying to win his fifth major and end a nearly eight-year drought at the major championships. But he shot 2-under 70 on Sunday to finish in third at 18-under, one shot behind second-place Cameron Young.

