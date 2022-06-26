Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Biden signs biggest bipartisan gun control legislation in decades 

President Joe Biden signed into law bipartisan gun control legislation specifically written to keep guns away from dangerous people on Saturday. The bill, which was developed in the wake of the deadly Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary School, passed through both the Senate and House of Representatives last week. The law heightens background checks on young gun buyers between 18 and 21 years of age and encourages states to adopt more “red flag” laws that would deny guns to people who may be dangerous. It also closes the “boyfriend loophole,” by adding dating partners to the list of domestic abusers who are prohibited from buying firearms. It marks the biggest federal gun control bill in decades.

US bans Russian gold imports at G-7 as leaders consider new sanctions over Ukraine war

The U.S. announced on Sunday that it will ban new imports of Russian gold as it steps up efforts to deprive Vladimir Putin of the financial resources he needs to maintain his assault on Ukraine. Biden administration officials made the announcement as the U.S. president prepared to meet in Germany with leaders of France, Germany, Canada, the U.K., Italy and Japan, which form the economic alliance known as the Group of Seven. Other G-7 nations are expected to follow suit, with the United Kingdom being chief among them. Gold is a top export for Russia and a source of significant revenue for the nation. About 90% of Russia's gold exports are to G-7 nations.

G-7 world leaders will hold sessions on a range of economic challenges while in Germany, including rising prices, food shortages and the possibility of a global recession. Biden is expected to announce the launch of a global infrastructure initiative on Sunday that is meant to help low- and middle-income countries better address their development problems.  

Protests, celebrations held across the nation after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

Some in celebration and others in outrage, thousands took to the streets on Saturday following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington. Others carried signs and chanted in cities big and small across the country, including Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York City. In the sweltering 90-degree heat, people chanted and held signs outside the high court, where a barricade was erected and officers were staged. Activists splattered red paint on the sidewalk to look like blood, leading to two arrests for alleged destruction of property.

Real quick

Road test at Lightning stands between Avalanche, Stanley Cup

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals will take place Sunday night, as the Tampa Bay Lightning will try to stave off elimination once more against the Colorado Avalanche. The puck will drop at 8:00 p.m ET inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, with Colorado holding a 3-2 lead in the series. On Friday, Colorado failed to close the series out when Lightning winger Ondřej Palát scored the decisive goal in the third period to give Tampa a 3-2 victory. The Lightning are the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champions and have won their last 11 postseason series. The Avalanche are seeking their first title since 2001. Sports added, Laura edited

Two Americans captured by Russian forces could face the death penalty. Can the US save them?

A top Ukrainian official says his country is working toward a prisoner swap to free two U.S. military veterans captured by Russian forces while serving as war volunteers in Ukraine: Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27. But while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would fight for their release, some experts and former U.S. ambassadors say efforts to negotiate the men's return face far stiffer headwinds, citing a Russian desire to discourage war volunteers by punishing the men and U.S-Russian diplomatic relations being at an all-time low. Two Britons and a Moroccan were recently sentenced to death by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, but several experts told USA TODAY that Russia may be reluctant to further inflame tensions by allowing executions.

