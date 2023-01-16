Here's What To Make Of Bid's (JSE:BID) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Bid's (JSE:BID) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Bid, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = R7.4b ÷ (R80b - R32b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Bid has an ROCE of 16%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bid compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bid here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 57% in that time. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Bid has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Bid's ROCE

To sum it up, Bid has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 41% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

