Here's What To Make Of Best & Less Group Holdings' (ASX:BST) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Best & Less Group Holdings (ASX:BST), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Best & Less Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = AU$56m ÷ (AU$377m - AU$130m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Best & Less Group Holdings has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 19% it's pretty much on par.

In the above chart we have measured Best & Less Group Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Best & Less Group Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Best & Less Group Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last one year. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Best & Less Group Holdings has been paying out 68% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

What We Can Learn From Best & Less Group Holdings' ROCE

Although is allocating it's capital efficiently to generate impressive returns, it isn't compounding its base of capital, which is what we'd see from a multi-bagger. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 50% in the last year. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Best & Less Group Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

