Here's What To Make Of Associated British Foods' (LON:ABF) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Associated British Foods (LON:ABF), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Associated British Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = UK£891m ÷ (UK£17b - UK£3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

So, Associated British Foods has an ROCE of 6.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Associated British Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Associated British Foods here for free.

What Can We Tell From Associated British Foods' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Associated British Foods doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 6.6%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Associated British Foods have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 47% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Associated British Foods and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

