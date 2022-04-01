Here's What Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I's (NASDAQ:ARCK) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$216m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I.

View our latest analysis for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It looks like hedge funds own 12% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Arbor Commercial Mortgage, Llc, Asset Management Arm with 21% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.1% and 5.4% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 50% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fiala scores in OT to send Wild to 3-2 win over Avalanche

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s tying goal with 5:27 left in regulation sent the game into overtime. Cam Talbot made 40 saves for Minnesota, extending his own personal win streak to six games.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Sheldon Kennedy addresses NHL general managers on safety, respect

    MANALAPAN, Fla. — Sheldon Kennedy never envisioned a moment like this two decades ago. Kim Davis didn't see it coming as recently as 2018. The pair led a discussion with the NHL's 32 general managers at their annual meeting – but first in-person gathering since March 2020 because of COVID-19 – on Monday as the league continues its attempt to push forward on the issues of safety, inclusion and respect. "What I have learned over the years is that if we continually try to put one foot in front of t

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker pleads not guilty after DUI arrest

    Walker reportedly waived his appearance at a pre-trial conference and entered the plea through his lawyer.

  • Soccer fan says 'it's God's plan' as Canadian men seal World Cup qualification on home soil

    Soccer fans could not contain their excitement on Sunday after watching Canada's men's team beat Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored the first three goals, which were followed by a Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute. The Canadian team missed out on World Cup qualification in a loss Thursday in Costa Rica, but fans at Sunday's game say it was a blessing in disguise. Nick Maffeo says he's happy they did not

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.