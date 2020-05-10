Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Snam S.p.A. (BIT:SRG) After Its First-Quarter Results

The first-quarter results for Snam S.p.A. (BIT:SRG) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It was an okay result overall, with revenues coming in at €691m, roughly what the analysts had been expecting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Snam's 13 analysts currently expect revenues in 2020 to be €2.69b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be €0.33, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €2.73b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.33 in 2020. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at €4.70. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Snam analyst has a price target of €5.30 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €3.20. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 1.2% revenue decline is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink -3.9% annually over the past five years

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Snam analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Snam (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

