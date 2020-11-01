Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) After Its Third-Quarter Results

As you might know, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.3% to hit US$26b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.44, some 5.0% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Comcast's 27 analysts is for revenues of US$110.6b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 6.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 14% to US$2.59. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$110.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.68 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$51.93, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Comcast analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Comcast's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.6% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.7% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Comcast is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Comcast. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

