Here's how Amy from Canada's Conservatives got your number, and why it worries Canadians

Many Kingstonians are concerned about a text message they are receiving from the Conservative Party before election day.

While some are taking it lightly, others are angry about how the party got their cell numbers when they are not supporting them.

The messages read "Should Justin Trudeau be rewarded for calling an unnecessary $650m pandemic election? I don't think so. Do you? - Amy from Canada's Conservatives". Some people are even receiving multiple messages which were not at all very well received.

The message asks for support for the party in the current election. It is a robotext coming from an automatic messaging program.

In Canada, the area codes of phone numbers are publicly available through the Canadian Numbering [and Dialling] Plan, which the Canadian Numbering Administrator manages. The codes are then put into a robocaller program which can send text messages to all possible combinations with multiple last four digits.

“The numbers we contact fall into one of two categories—they're either numbers that Canadians have voluntarily provided us, or they're randomly generated programmatically through the use of a software program,” Conservative Party spokesperson Cory Hann told Vice in 2019. “Some numbers will work, some will not, some will exist, some don't at all.“

If the respondents reply positively to a text, they'll ask the person to provide additional information such as their name and address.

People are mostly worried about why it is that they are receiving text messages from a particular party when they had never registered for updates in the first place.

Robotexts have been increasing in use since early 2019 when the Conservative Party of Canada used a similar tactic to reach voters. At that time, texts were sent by "Sarah from Canada's Conservatives."

The Canada Elections Act permits the use of automated messages (calls, texts, etc.). Many parties have been using them to either support their policies or get votes for the ongoing elections. They then use this to evaluate whether you are likely a supporter or a supporter of your policies.

Political robotexting isn't limited to the Conservative Party, the Liberal Party and NDP have used this strategy in the past as well.

According to the Conservative Party website, if someone wants to stop receiving calls or texts, they can contact the National Service Desk at servicedesk@conservative.ca or 1-866-808-8407 and make requests.

Zoha Khalid Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, YGK News