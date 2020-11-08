Here's What We Like About Airtel Africa's (LON:AAF) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 11th of December.

Airtel Africa's next dividend payment will be US$0.015 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.03 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Airtel Africa stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of £0.66. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Airtel Africa is paying out an acceptable 63% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Airtel Africa's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Airtel Africa has grown its earnings rapidly, up 98% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Unfortunately Airtel Africa has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is Airtel Africa an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Airtel Africa's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Airtel Africa has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Airtel Africa that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

