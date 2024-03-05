Here's What AI Thinks Each State's Miss USA Costume Should Look Like
Every year, at the Miss USA pageant, each state's contestant dresses up in a "state costume" to represent something unique about their home state. Sometimes, they understand the assignment. Other times, they hold up a sign that says "POTATOES."
So, we asked AI to show us what the perfect "state costume" would be for each of the 50 US states, and it got a little unhinged. Here's what it came up with:
The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
