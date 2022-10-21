Here's when AEW's MJF appeared on WWE TV

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

MJF is one of pro wrestling's fastest rising stars, having risen to the main event scene in AEW despite not having an established name before the company's creation.

At just 26 years old, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has demonstrated a promo ability far beyond his years as well as an ability to manipulate his audience however he wants... and he knows it.

MJF, whose catchphrase is: 'I'm better than you and you know it,' is so confident of his abilities that he never misses an opportunity to say that when his AEW contract expires, it will cause 'the bidding war of 2024' between the company and WWE.

But while he is an AEW original, MJF does have a past with WWE, a story which he told on this week's edition of Dynamite (October 18) during an incredible promo exchange with William Regal.

MJF explained that he had a tryout for WWE several years ago and also got to work as an extra. While Max impressed Regal, he declined to sign him to a contract because the wrestler was only 19 years old.

Instead, Regal told Max to email him a match and a promo every month so he could track his development and eventually get him signed. But after three months, Regal abruptly cut MJF off, telling him he wasn't what WWE was looking for.

But even though he didn't get a WWE contract, the young Max did actually make it on to WWE television. The future AEW star can be seen ahead of Samoa Joe's entrance at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II.

MJF is one of the security guards stationed outside of Joe's locker room... actually he's THE security guard outside the locker room, as it's Max who gets all the camera time because he's the one shoved by the NXT champion.

If you want more pre-AEW MJF, WWE also uploaded his audition tape for Tough Enough on to its YouTube channel in 2015.

Of course, if you want to go way back into the MJF vault, check out his iconic appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 2001 when he was just 5 years old.



