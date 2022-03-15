Here's When the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Bone" Is Dropping

adidas is back with another iteration of the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2. The silhouette will drop in a minimal colorway dubbed “Bone.”

The upcoming footwear style boasts a tonal design dressed in a clean white hue. The sneaker's Primeknit uppers come with a perforated layer underneath, while the mesh strips on the lateral feature a transparent look. Meanwhile, the lacing system, heel loops and matching sockliners come in "Bone." Rounding out the kicks are the BOOST-equipped midsoles encased with white semi-translucent rubber.

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Bone” will release on March 21 for $230 USD. In case you missed it, check out the same silhouette in "Reverse Oreo."