Here's How You Can Actually Get on HGTV's 'Love It or List It'

Love It or List It has been airing on HGTV for nearly 15 years. Ever since the home design series first debuted in 2008, it’s been drawing in viewers with its intriguing re-models and beautiful re-designs, not to mention the team (real estate agent David Visentin and designer Hilary Farr) behind them. Plus, there’s something so entertaining about watching homeowners choose between their beloved current homes and brand new-to-them spaces. Suffice to say, we’re hooked on Love It or List It. If you are, too, you might be wondering how to get on the show yourself.

How to Get on Love It or List It

Much like high school tests, the application requires patience and attention to detail, but so long as you follow the instructions, you’ll find that it’s a relatively simple process to put your name in the hat for a chance to be on the hit HGTV show.

According to Big Coat Media's Love It or List It casting information, the most important thing to keep in mind is that all applications must be filled out in their entirety or they won’t be considered. Additionally, they won’t return applications asking for additional information, so you’ll want to ensure that you submit everything necessary on the first go-round.

In addition to reading the instructions, the application requires a few other key points of eligibility. Namely, applicants must live in the greater Durham-Raleigh, North Carolina area, and be “outgoing, energetic, opinionated, and fun, need expert design and construction help, and be available for up to five weekdays of filming (staggered over six to seven weeks).”

Oh, and one more thing: Applicants must have a “minimum reno and design budget of $50,000”—because no, simply getting selected for Love It or List It doesn’t mean you get a free home upgrade. (Bummer, we know.)

Still, if all of these callouts sound A-OK to you, then it’s definitely worthwhile to apply for the show . Good luck!

