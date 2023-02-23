2023 LIV Golf schedule includes eight U.S. events: Here's the full slate

The golf world was taken by storm last summer when LIV Golf popped up as a rival tournament to the PGA Tour.

Former PGA star Greg Norman kicked off his new league, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, in June at the Centurion Club in London. Charl Schwartzel won the event.

A month later, Branden Grace won the first LIV Golf tournament in the United States, which was held at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon.

Each event is made up of 54 holes over three days and features much higher-prize money than the PGA Tour, which has lost stars like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson to LIV despite the new league's controversial backing.

Michelson, Watson, Schwartzel and Grace are returning as part of the 12-team, 48-player field for the 2023 season.

In January, LIV Golf reached a multiyear broadcast deal with CW Network.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule features 14 events across the world.

When does the 2023 LIV Golf season tee off?

The first LIV Golf event of the 2023 season is Feb. 24-26 and will be held at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

Phil Mickelson, right, shakes hands with Cameron Smith after Smith won their match during the first round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

How many LIV Golf events are in the U.S. for the 2023 season?

There will be eight LIV Golf events in the United States. The host cities include Tucson, Arizona; Orlando, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Washington, D.C.; Greenbrier, West Virginia; Bedminster, New Jersey; Chicago, Illinois and Miami, Florida.

What is the full LIV Golf schedule for the 2023 season?

Feb. 24-26 at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

March 16-19 at The Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Arizona

March 31-April 2 at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Florida

April 20-23 at The Grange Golf Club in Grange, South Australia

April 27-30 at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore

May 12-14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

May 26-28 at Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C. in Potomac Falls, Virginia

June 30-July 2 at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

July 7-9 at Centurion Golf Club in Hemel Hempstead, England.

Aug. 4-6 at The Old White at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Aug. 11-13 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey

Sept. 22-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois

Oct. 20-22 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida

Nov. 3-5 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

