What "Hereby" Means: Fans Dissect Taylor Swift's Cryptic Clue and Find Two Genius Connections

In the most Taylor Swift news ever, the Grammy winner is out here revealing ~hidden words~ in her songs amid the lead up to The Tortured Poets Department. Confused? Basically, Taylor is hiding one word per day in her Apple Music lyrics—and the first word, "hereby," was discovered this weekend in the song "Glitch."

Now, you might think Swifties wouldn't have much to go on with just one simple word, but you would be incorrect: there are already several theories at play.

First of all, fans immediately clocked the fact that "hereby" is how Ariel's contract to Ursula in The Little Mermaid begins. And considering Tay's Tortured Poets song "But Daddy I Love Him" is a line from The Little Mermaid, it seems possible that "hereby" could be the start of a lyric from this song. And that the song could be about signing her voice away to someone else? 👀

Meanwhile, fans figured out that—according to Merriam-Webster—the first known use of the word "hereby" was in the 13th century. That's the THIRTEEN th century.

THE FIRST KNOW USE OF HEREBY WAS IN THE 13TH CENTURY? of course it was. #TSTTPD

you… are… crazy… @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/jpRMDI54g6 — jordan is a tortured poet🤍 (@fairyytaleswift) April 13, 2024

And then there's the fact that Tay's word game started this weekend—specifically on April 13, which happens to be World Scrabble Day!

ohhhhhhhhhh wait…….. pic.twitter.com/uX6qQR0GCk — jordan is a tortured poet🤍 (@fairyytaleswift) April 14, 2024

While we're here: the second word from Tay's game is "conduct," which some Swifties think this is further evidence that Tortured Poets is set up like a court case:

we know taylor is using the theme of a court case & legal speak to roll out this album. “hereby conduct…” only adds to this. add “hereby conduct” to “so i enter into evidence…,” artifacts files, and the paw prints we keep seeing, and we’ve got quite the court case building up📁 pic.twitter.com/RLKuzNT1Kc — ariana 🤍 | fan account (@runawayswiftme) April 14, 2024

Damn. It's truly alllll coming together. As ever, this has been Taylor Swift's Mind!

The Tortured Poets Department drops April 19!

"I've never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets."

Okay, this kiiiiinda disputes breakup album theories.

Interesting timing!!!!!

Joe Alwyn found shaking.

Once you see these side-by-sides, you will not be the same.

"From 'london boy' to 'so long london'..."

Joe Alwyn has everything to do with April 19.

It has to do with a group chat Joe has... 👀

