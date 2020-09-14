Here are the states struggling the most financially during the pandemic

A person’s financial fortune during the pandemic is tied to which state they call home, according to a new analysis.

Americans’ money distress is disproportionately felt across the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a study from WalletHub that compares a location’s average credit score, accounts in distress, bankruptcy filings, online searches for “debt,” and the number of loans needed due to the coronavirus.

Financial difficulties are more pronounced in states like Louisiana, Nevada, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Florida, while those living in Vermont, Montana, Massachusetts, Alaska, and New Hampshire feel less of a financial hit, the data showed.

States with more residents in dire financial straits often overlap with those states experiencing high volumes of COVID-19 cases, too, said Jill Gonzalez, a senior analyst at WalletHub, told Yahoo Money.

Among the states with the highest rates of COVID-19 per 1 million residents, five states — Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Nevada, and Texas — overlap with the states WalletHub identified as those in the greatest financial distress.

The inverse is also true: Vermont, New Hampshire, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska, which were identified as the least financially impacted, are also among the lowest in the country in terms of infection rate.

The pandemic is also striking Americans differently based on income, Gonzalez said, which shows up in geography.

Social-distancing measures didn’t derail industries like media, software, and financial services that are based in the Northeast and West and could seamlessly transition to remote work. But for those living in the South and Midwest — where agriculture, machinery, or service are more prevalent — remote work isn’t an option. That’s hurting lower-earners more, because they make up the bulk of workers in those sectors.

“It's very obvious that the pandemic is more of a problem for those with lower income than higher income,” Gonzalez said, explaining that the ripples can be felt in health care, employment, and personal finance. “The pandemic is driving a wedge even further between socio-economic classes.”

She noted that lower-income Americans are less likely to be insured so they might avoid getting tested, and typically tend to live in crowded homes and neighborhoods where social distancing is non-existent and could unknowingly spread the virus.

“The effects of this financially —unfortunately, more so for those who have lower income — are going to be felt for years to come,” Gonzalez said, “and entire neighborhoods are really going to be set back from this.”

WalletHub ranked each states’ financial distress for its residents from worst to best. The company used six categories to determine its ranking:

Average credit score

People with accounts in distress

Average number of accounts in distress

Change in number of bankruptcy filings from July vs. January

“Debt” search interest index

WalletHub’s “States Where People Need Loans the Most Due to Coronavirus” score

1 Louisiana 2 Nevada 3 Indiana 4 Oklahoma 5 Florida 6 Texas 7 South Carolina 8 Kansas 9 District of Columbia 10 New York 11 Missouri 12 Utah 13 Idaho 14 Kentucky 15 North Carolina 16 Delaware 17 Alabama 18 Georgia 19 Tennessee 20 Wyoming 21 Arizona 22 Hawaii 23 South Dakota 24 Virginia 25 Arkansas 26 Iowa 27 Mississippi 28 Illinois 29 Ohio 30 Pennsylvania 31 New Mexico 32 Wisconsin 33 West Virginia 34 Maryland 35 Michigan 36 Washington 37 Colorado 38 California 39 Rhode Island 40 Maine 41 New Jersey 42 Nebraska 43 Connecticut 44 North Dakota 45 Minnesota 46 Oregon 47 New Hampshire 48 Alaska 49 Massachusetts 50 Montana 51 Vermont

Stephanie is a reporter for Yahoo Money and Cashay, a new personal finance website.

