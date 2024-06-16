Herdman 'never been this disappointed in 30 years' as TFC lose yet again

Toronto FC coach John Herdman held nothing back following his side's 4-1 loss to Chicago Fire at home.





The Canadian side started the season with just one loss from their opening five games but have since struggled.

Toronto's result on Saturday was their fifth loss at home, and they now have more losses (eight) than wins (seven).

"I’m just angry. I’m really angry. Frustrated. Angry," Herdman said after the match.

“I’m emotional. I’m really emotional about this one.

"I’ve never been this disappointed in 30 years of my coaching career… This one sucks.

“Disappointing is an understatement ... We were too soft. We’ve gotta be harder to beat at home.

"This was probably the first night when I’ve shared the disappointment of the fans. We were flat tonight."

Looking ahead in the calendar, Toronto welcome Nashville to town in four days.