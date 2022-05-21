Herd of 500 goats will briefly block a West Sacramento street. Here’s when and why

Roughly 500 goats will briefly block a West Sacramento street Monday morning, on their way to an important job.

Traffic will be stopped for about 10 minutes at Jefferson Boulevard near Locks Drive at 9 a.m. Monday for the herd to cross, along with border collies, said Paul Hosley, West Sacramento spokesman.

The herd will graze near the Barge Canal and the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail in order to prevent wildfires, Hosley said. The goats grazed the same area in March, but April rain caused the grass and weeds to grow back, Hosley said.

The herd will cross from the Barge Canal open space, across Jefferson Boulevard to the open space along the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail — a popular walking and biking trail behind homes, Hosley said.

“The goats cover about two acres a day and nibble the grass and brush from three to four feet height to a length of four inches when they are done, which really cuts down on the fire danger,” Hosley said in an email.

The goats will remain in West Sacramento for the next couple of weeks.