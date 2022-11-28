Herbicides Market Trends and ForecastThe herbicides market is expected to reach an estimated $48.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027

Trends, opportunities and forecast in herbicides market to 2027 by type (synthetic and bio-based), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Herbicides Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis"

Herbicides Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the herbicides market looks promising with opportunities in the cereals & grains, oilseed & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. The herbicides market is expected to reach an estimated $48.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increase in food demand and growing adoption of better farming practices.

Herbicides Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global herbicides market by type, crop type, and region as follows:

Herbicides Market by Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Synthetic
• Bio-Based

Herbicides Market by Crop Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Cereals and Grains
• Oilseeds and Pulses
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Others

Herbicides Market by Region [Value ($M) analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
o USA
o Mexico
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o Spain
o UK
o Italy
o France
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
• The Rest of the World
o Brazil
o UAE
List of Herbicides Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies herbicides companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the herbicides companies profiled in this report includes.
• BASF
• Monsanto
• Syngenta
• FMC Corporation
• Arysta
• Nufarm
• Nissan Chemicals
• Drexel Chemical
Herbicides Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that bio-herbicide is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the inclination toward organic food products.
• The cereals and grains segment is expected to remain the largest market by crop type. Increasing cereal production across the world owing to the increase population is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period
• North America is expected to remain the largest market due to growing application of herbicides in weed management and agricultural field..
Features of Herbicides Market
• Market Size Estimates: Herbicides market size estimation in terms of value ($M)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by type and crop type
• Regional Analysis: Herbicides market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, crop type, and regions for the herbicides market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the herbicides market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the herbicides market size?
Answer: The global herbicides market is expected to reach an estimated $48.9 billion by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for herbicides market?
Answer: The herbicides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the herbicides market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are increase in food demand and growing adoption of better farming practices.
Q4. What are the major crop type for herbicides?
Answer: Cereals and grains is the major crop type for herbicides.
Q5. Who are the key herbicides companies?

Answer: Some of the key herbicides companies are as follows:
• BASF
• Monsanto
• Syngenta
• FMC Corporation
• Arysta
• Nufarm
• Nissan Chemicals
• Drexel Chemical
Q6. In herbicides market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the good growth over next 5 years
Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global herbicides market by type (synthetic and bio-based), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362720/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


