Herbers, Brady guide Fire to 1-0 victory over Nashville

CHICAGO (AP) — Fabian Herbers scored a first-half goal and Chris Brady made it stand up in the Chicago Fire's 1-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Herbers scored the lone goal when he took a pass from Maren Haile-Selassie in the 34th minute and found the net for a fourth time this season. Brady finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Chicago (6-7-8).

Joe Willis did not make a save in goal for Nashville (11-6-5), which lost to the Fire for the first time after two victories and two draws in the first four meetings. Nashville beat Chicago 3-0 at home earlier this season.

Chicago snapped a two-match losing streak at home in all competitions. The skid came after an 11-match unbeaten run at home. The Fire have not lost three straight matches at home in all competitions since the 2010 season in MLS/Super Liga play.

Chicago held Nashville's Hany Mukhtar in check. The league leader with 13 goals this season has a pair of hat tricks in his career against the Fire — one of just seven players with a pair of three-goal matches against the same opponent in league history. No player has ever had three hat tricks against a single opponent.

The only other meeting between the clubs in Chicago ended in a scoreless draw.

Nashville returns home to host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Chicago will host CF Montreal on Wednesday.

