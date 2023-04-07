Herbalife: Casa Spotlight - Japan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition



Kobe Jitsugyo Gakuin (KJG), is a Casa Herbalife partner in Japan dedicated to providing shelter to children who come from dysfunctional families. Since 2005, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) has partnered with KJG to nourish abandoned and neglected children.

Aya and Shiho are just two kids from the shelter who have found the community they so desperately needed. Before coming to KJG, they suffered from hunger and mental instability. Now, they are learning to cook and making happy memories at KJG, which they refer to as their second home.

With the support of HNF's grants, KJG renovated their kitchen with new dining furniture and cooking equipment. Aya and Shiho, along with many other children from KJG, have grown to be strong, independent, and self-sufficient under the guidance of our Casa Herbalife partner.

Because of the support from HNF donors, KJG has received over $156,000 in grants to help over 390 children, who were once malnourished and without proper parental care. Thank you for your support!

Learn more about our mission to bring good nutrition to vulnerable communities.

