Herb gardens and CBD soaks: 15 perfect wellbeing gifts for Christmas

Hoptimist Bumble Reindeer Christmas Ornament, £19.95

If you’re after pure festive joy, look no further than these reindeers. The brainchild of Danish designer Hans Gustav Ehrenreich, Hoptimist was created with happiness in mind. Tap for a cheery bounce or use them to bring a little magic to even the smallest of household nooks.

The Little Botanical Cactus Plant Family, £34

What’s better than a cactus? A happy little family of cacti, obviously. This spiky gang – potted in stylish black and gold pots – promises to add a little green-fingered flourish to any home. And the best thing? They’re practically impossible to kill off.

Wool And The Gang Sunshine Rainbow Blanket Knitting Kit, £68

Let’s face it, we could all do with a few more rainbows right now. This beginner-friendly knitting kit has all the gear – from yarn and patterns to instructions and needles – and the lucky recipient will end up with a jolly rainbow blanket to treasure forever.

Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds II, £229.95

Know someone in need of some serious shut-eye? These Bose earbuds for sleeping are designed with maximum comfort in mind, delivering pre-loaded soothing sounds to mask pesky night-time distractions. We’re sold.

Standard Dose CBD Sleep Kit Bodycare Gift Set, £76

We could all do with a few more hours of sleep at this time of year. Enter the CBD sleep kit – containing a brilliantly fortifying magnesium bath soak and broad-spectrum CBD tincture – for a deep, restful night’s sleep for even the most fidgety of sleepers.

Gaiam Keep Your Cool Yoga Kit, £47.49

From increased flexibility and muscle tone to reduced stress and anxiety, striking a few regular yoga poses is a win-win for the mind, body and soul. This kit contains a yoga mat and a stainless steel water bottle to help you reap the benefits.

Theragun Mini 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massager, £175

A pocket-sized portable masseuse? Form an orderly queue, people. Delivering a deep muscle treatment on the go, this nifty gadget makes less noise than an electric toothbrush and with three speed options, it’ll soon become non-negotiable for the wellness fanatic in your life.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, £409

This extravagant smartwatch has everything you can ask for – from an oxygen sensor that takes readings of your blood oxygen levels, to the “sleep well” function that helps you achieve your sleeps goals, we’re sure this might be one of the best gifts you’ll give this year.

Neom Organics London Wellbeing Pod & Bedtime Essential Oil Gift Set, £110

Looking for a truly sensational gift? Neom’s wellbeing pod – complete with a bedtime oil – won’t disappoint. Add a few drops of the oil to your bath or pillow before bed, and let the pod’s soothing aroma gently fill your home.

Allsorted National Trust Mindfulness Book, £6.99

If ever there was a time for mindfulness, surely it’s right about now. This beautifully-presented book shares simple, helpful ideas and advice for anyone looking to carve out a little peace and solitude in their day.

eeBoo Birds in Fern Jigsaw Puzzle, 1,000 Pieces, £17.99

No Christmas is complete without a good puzzle, and this feel-good one – inspired by a vintage drawing – features a family of birds that’s perfect for any family of puzzlers.

Smart Exky Indoor Herb Garden, £149

Spread some green-fingered joy with this tiny but efficient smart indoor herb garden. No outdoor space? No problem. Magic-up herbs, greens and vegetables in super-fast time – thanks to its smart LED lights and automatic watering, plants grow three times faster than in nature.

Sonos Move Smart Speaker with Voice Control, £399

Whoever receives this present will love you forever! With 11 hours of battery time, the music never has to stop (well, almost). And it’s weatherproof and drop-resistant, too, so you can take it anywhere you want!

Philips Ultimate Multi Grooming Kit, £80

Leave no hair untrimmed with Philips’s most precise trimmer, made up of 18 clever tools to trim and style beards, quiffs and beyond. Looking good has never been this easy!

eeBoo I Heard Your Feelings Conversation Cards, £11.99

This pack of cards is great for parents who want to teach their young children to read emotional situations. The colourful, fun images are sure to pique little ones’ interest.

For more great Christmas gift ideas, visit johnlewis.com