Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 2 at Falls Creek ski resort

Ellis Bacon
Cycling News
Sunweb's Jai Hindley wins stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)
Sunweb's Jai Hindley wins stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)

Image 1 of 12

Sunweb's Jai Hindley wins stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)
Sunweb's Jai Hindley wins stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)
Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Image 2 of 12

Stage winner and new overall leader Jai Hindley is congratulated by Sunweb teammates Michael Storer and Rob Power
Stage winner and new overall leader Jai Hindley is congratulated by Sunweb teammates Michael Storer and Rob Power

Image 3 of 12

Mitchelton-Scott’s Damien Howson shows the effects of his efforts to take second place on the stage
Mitchelton-Scott’s Damien Howson shows the effects of his efforts to take second place on the stage

Image 4 of 12

The rain starts to fall as Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek almost six minutes down on the day’s winner
The rain starts to fall as Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek almost six minutes down on the day’s winner

Image 5 of 12

Jai Hindley (Sunweb) enjoys having taken the yellow leader’s jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek
Jai Hindley (Sunweb) enjoys having taken the yellow leader’s jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek

Image 6 of 12

Mitchelton-Scott’s Damien Howson assumed the role of team leader on stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour
Mitchelton-Scott’s Damien Howson assumed the role of team leader on stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Image 7 of 12

The stage 2 podium of Howson, Hindley and Berwick celebrate a job well done
The stage 2 podium of Howson, Hindley and Berwick celebrate a job well done

Image 8 of 12

Sunweb control the front of the bunch on the run-in to the day’s finishing climb
Sunweb control the front of the bunch on the run-in to the day’s finishing climb

Image 9 of 12

Overnight leader Alberto Dainese lost his leader’s jersey, but it remained within the Sunweb team
Overnight leader Alberto Dainese lost his leader’s jersey, but it remained within the Sunweb team

Image 10 of 12

Australian road race champion Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the peloton on stage 2
Australian road race champion Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the peloton on stage 2

Image 11 of 12

EF Pro Cycling’s Lachlan Morton attacks on the road to Falls Creek
EF Pro Cycling’s Lachlan Morton attacks on the road to Falls Creek

Image 12 of 12

Sunweb’s Michael Storer worked hard to shed his Sunweb team’s rivals on the final climb
Sunweb’s Michael Storer worked hard to shed his Sunweb team’s rivals on the final climb

Team Sunweb's Jai Hindley took the race leader's jersey from teammate and stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese at the Herald Sun Tour on Thursday, winning stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George).

Berwick – of the domestic Australian team St George Continental – was the day's surprise package, keeping pace with, and attacking, his WorldTour team colleagues, but the even bigger surprise was race favourite Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) getting dropped on the climb with more than five kilometres to go, and eventually coming home almost six minutes down on Hindley.

After Yates was dropped, Hindley's Sunweb teammate Michael Storer continued to apply the pressure to an ever-reducing front group, and there were just four riders left with 2.5km of the final climb left to go – Hindley, Howson, Berwick and EF Pro Cycling's Neilson Powless – after Hindley came to the front to take over.

Twenty-year-old Berwick attacked his more experienced rivals with 2km to go, and it was Hindley who reacted first to bring him back, with Howson and Powless taking longer to rejoin them. Five hundred metres later, Hindley tried his luck, but was marked by Howson and Berwick.

After going under the one-kilometre-to-go banner, it was Howson's turn to try, with Hindley again covering the move, and followed by Berwick, with Powless again slower to get back on terms.

Berwick's attack with just over 500 metres to race put an end to Powless's chances, and it wasn't long after the US rider was dropped that Berwick decided to open his sprint, although it was Hindley who packed the most powerful punch to the line, winning ahead of Howson and a highly impressive Berwick.

"Hats off to Damien and Seb," said Hindley at the finish. "They were super strong and I couldn't shake them. I saw 300 metres to go, and thought that was a bit early, so I held back a bit, and then Seb went, and I managed to follow him and then jump around him.

"I'm just stoked to finish off all the hard work the Sunweb boys did for me today. They were amazing," he said.

How it unfolded

The riders rolled out from Beechworth for stage 2 facing 117.6km, with the final 30km climb, finishing at the Falls Creek ski resort, acting as the first real test of this year's race.

For the second day in a row, Ben Hill went on the attack early, and would end the day in the green points jersey after picking up points at the intermediate sprints for his troubles. The Team BridgeLane rider was soon joined by Angus Lyons (Oliver's Real Food Racing), and the duo was subsequently joined by Genki Yamamoto (Kinan) Cade Bickmore, Scott McGill (both Aevolo), Bentley Niquet-Olden (Nero Continental) and Luke Mudgway (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy), and the break worked together to built a lead of more than three minutes over the main field.

Soon after the feed zone, however, Lyons decided to go it alone, and was again joined by Hill, and the two riders made it on to the start of the final climb together. The climb soon put paid to Hill's efforts, and Lyons pushed on alone, and was eventually joined by Kinan's Salvador Guardiola, with the chasing quintet having been reabsorbed into the bunch, which was soon shedding riders out of the back as the road headed upwards.

By the mid-point of the climb, Lyons and Guardiola were caught by the chase group, and it was Mitchelton-Scott and EF Pro Cycling who took control of the race, with the latter's Lachlan Morton deciding to attack with just under 10km to go.

Nero's Jay Vine gave chase, and eventually bridged to the Australian, while Mitchelton-Scott, with Nick Schultz and Damien Howson at the head of affairs, continued to drive what had become a group of only around 18 riders with 6km left to race.

Soon afterwards, it was clear that Simon Yates was in trouble, and his teammate Howson – the overall winner of the Herald Sun Tour in 2017 – was given the green light to ride for himself.

Vine and Morton were caught with 4.5km to go, and the group continued to shed riders as the finish approached, and it was quickly down to just Howson, Hindley, Berwick and Powless.

As the four riders took turns to attack each other, shedding Powless once and for all in the process, it was left to Hindley to find the strength to outmanoeuvre, and out-power, his rivals in the push to the line.

Hindley's victory means that he keeps the race lead in the Sunweb fold following Dainese's opening-stage win, but the team will have to work hard to defend the race lead on Friday's tricky, undulating stage 3 from Bright to Wangaratta, ahead of another tough summit finish at Mount Buller for Saturday's penultimate stage.

Results


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

3:06:29

2

Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

3

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

4

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:00:13

5

Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:00:37

6

Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling

0:00:49

7

James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

0:01:01

8

Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental

9

Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan

0:01:05

10

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:01:09

11

Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:01:29

12

James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:01:44

13

Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:01:55

14

Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:11

15

Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan

16

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling

0:02:16

17

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

18

Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

0:02:38

19

Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:02:46

20

Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:02:50

21

Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

22

Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane

0:03:47

23

Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:04:39

24

Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:05:27

25

Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

26

Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo

0:05:57

27

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

0:05:58

28

Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:06:00

29

Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

30

Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo

0:08:15

31

Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:08:41

32

Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan

0:08:57

33

Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

34

Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

0:11:09

35

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

36

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

37

Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

38

Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

39

Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

40

Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling

41

Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental

0:11:45

42

Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:12:36

43

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:14:45

44

Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

45

Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

46

Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane

47

Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental

0:16:14

48

Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental

49

Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

50

Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental

51

Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

52

Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

53

Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

54

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

55

Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

56

James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

57

Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:17:41

58

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

0:19:27

59

Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental

60

Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb

61

Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

62

Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental

63

Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

64

Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

65

Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane

66

Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental

67

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

68

Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental

69

David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

70

Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan

71

Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:21:06

72

Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan

0:21:08

73

Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan

0:21:15

74

Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

0:22:16

75

Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo

0:22:30

76

Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo

77

Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:23:53

78

Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

79

Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan

0:24:34

80

Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

0:25:38

81

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

82

Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental

83

Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

84

Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental

85

Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

86

Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

0:25:52

87

Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:26:12

88

Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo

0:27:18

89

Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

DNF

Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane

DNF

Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo

DNS

Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane

OTL

Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling

OTL

Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling

OTL

Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo

6

2

Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

4

3

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

2


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

6

2

Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

4

3

Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

2


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

10

2

Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

8

3

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

6

4

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling

4


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

24

2

Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

16

3

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

8

4

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling

4


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Team Sunweb

9:21:13

2

EF Pro Cycling

0:01:44

3

Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:07:27

4

Mitchelton-Scott

0:09:39

5

Kinan

0:10:27

6

Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:11:10

7

Israel Start-Up Nation

0:14:24

8

Aevolo

0:14:42

9

Team BridgeLane

0:22:46

10

Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:24:20

11

Nero Continental

0:27:14

12

St George Continental

0:33:55

13

ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

0:40:22

General classification


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

5:43:01

2

Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:04

3

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

0:00:06

4

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:00:23

5

Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:00:47

6

Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling

0:00:59

7

James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

0:01:11

8

Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental

9

Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan

0:01:15

10

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:01:19

11

Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:01:39

12

James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:01:54

13

Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:02:05

14

Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:21

15

Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan

16

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

0:02:25

17

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling

0:02:26

18

Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

0:02:48

19

Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:02:56

20

Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:03:00

21

Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

22

Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane

0:03:57

23

Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:04:49

24

Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:05:37

25

Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling

26

Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo

0:06:07

27

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

0:06:08

28

Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:06:10

29

Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

30

Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo

0:08:25

31

Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:08:51

32

Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan

0:09:07

33

Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

34

Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:11:17

35

Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling

0:11:19

36

Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

37

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

38

Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling

39

Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

40

Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:11:37

41

Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental

0:11:55

42

Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:12:46

43

Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane

0:14:55

44

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

45

Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

46

Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

0:15:11

47

Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

0:16:20

48

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:16:24

49

Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

50

Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental

51

Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental

52

Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

53

James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

54

Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental

55

Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

56

Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

57

Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:17:51

58

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

0:19:27

59

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:19:31

60

Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:19:37

61

Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

62

Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb

63

Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental

64

Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane

65

Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental

66

Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan

67

Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

68

Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental

69

David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

70

Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental

0:19:55

71

Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:21:16

72

Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan

0:21:18

73

Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan

0:21:25

74

Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

0:22:26

75

Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo

0:22:37

76

Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo

0:22:40

77

Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:24:03

78

Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

79

Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan

0:24:44

80

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

0:25:41

81

Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:25:45

82

Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental

0:25:48

83

Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

84

Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

0:26:01

85

Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

0:26:06

86

Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:26:22

87

Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental

0:27:01

88

Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo

0:27:28

89

Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:30:46


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane

14

2

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

10

3

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

10

4

Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

8

5

Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

8

6

Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo

6

7

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

6

8

Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling

6

9

Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

6

10

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling

4

11

Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

4

12

Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

4

13

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

4

14

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

2

15

Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental

2


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

24

2

Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

16

3

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

8

4

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling

4


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental

5:43:07

2

Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:01:33

3

Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo

0:02:19

4

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling

0:02:20

5

Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:02:50

6

Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:04:43

7

Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo

0:06:01

8

Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo

0:08:19

9

Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:09:01

10

Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:12:40


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Team Sunweb

17:11:19

2

EF Pro Cycling

0:01:44

3

Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy

0:07:27

4

Mitchelton-Scott

0:09:39

5

Kinan

0:10:27

6

Kordamentha Australian National Team

0:11:10

7

Israel Start-Up Nation

0:14:24

8

Aevolo

0:14:42

9

Team BridgeLane

0:22:46

10

Oliver's Real Food Racing

0:24:20

11

Nero Continental

0:27:14

12

St George Continental

0:33:55

13

ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast

0:40:22

What to Read Next

Back