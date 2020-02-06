Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 2 at Falls Creek ski resort
Team Sunweb's Jai Hindley took the race leader's jersey from teammate and stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese at the Herald Sun Tour on Thursday, winning stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George).
Berwick – of the domestic Australian team St George Continental – was the day's surprise package, keeping pace with, and attacking, his WorldTour team colleagues, but the even bigger surprise was race favourite Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) getting dropped on the climb with more than five kilometres to go, and eventually coming home almost six minutes down on Hindley.
After Yates was dropped, Hindley's Sunweb teammate Michael Storer continued to apply the pressure to an ever-reducing front group, and there were just four riders left with 2.5km of the final climb left to go – Hindley, Howson, Berwick and EF Pro Cycling's Neilson Powless – after Hindley came to the front to take over.
Twenty-year-old Berwick attacked his more experienced rivals with 2km to go, and it was Hindley who reacted first to bring him back, with Howson and Powless taking longer to rejoin them. Five hundred metres later, Hindley tried his luck, but was marked by Howson and Berwick.
After going under the one-kilometre-to-go banner, it was Howson's turn to try, with Hindley again covering the move, and followed by Berwick, with Powless again slower to get back on terms.
Berwick's attack with just over 500 metres to race put an end to Powless's chances, and it wasn't long after the US rider was dropped that Berwick decided to open his sprint, although it was Hindley who packed the most powerful punch to the line, winning ahead of Howson and a highly impressive Berwick.
"Hats off to Damien and Seb," said Hindley at the finish. "They were super strong and I couldn't shake them. I saw 300 metres to go, and thought that was a bit early, so I held back a bit, and then Seb went, and I managed to follow him and then jump around him.
"I'm just stoked to finish off all the hard work the Sunweb boys did for me today. They were amazing," he said.
How it unfolded
The riders rolled out from Beechworth for stage 2 facing 117.6km, with the final 30km climb, finishing at the Falls Creek ski resort, acting as the first real test of this year's race.
For the second day in a row, Ben Hill went on the attack early, and would end the day in the green points jersey after picking up points at the intermediate sprints for his troubles. The Team BridgeLane rider was soon joined by Angus Lyons (Oliver's Real Food Racing), and the duo was subsequently joined by Genki Yamamoto (Kinan) Cade Bickmore, Scott McGill (both Aevolo), Bentley Niquet-Olden (Nero Continental) and Luke Mudgway (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy), and the break worked together to built a lead of more than three minutes over the main field.
Soon after the feed zone, however, Lyons decided to go it alone, and was again joined by Hill, and the two riders made it on to the start of the final climb together. The climb soon put paid to Hill's efforts, and Lyons pushed on alone, and was eventually joined by Kinan's Salvador Guardiola, with the chasing quintet having been reabsorbed into the bunch, which was soon shedding riders out of the back as the road headed upwards.
By the mid-point of the climb, Lyons and Guardiola were caught by the chase group, and it was Mitchelton-Scott and EF Pro Cycling who took control of the race, with the latter's Lachlan Morton deciding to attack with just under 10km to go.
Nero's Jay Vine gave chase, and eventually bridged to the Australian, while Mitchelton-Scott, with Nick Schultz and Damien Howson at the head of affairs, continued to drive what had become a group of only around 18 riders with 6km left to race.
Soon afterwards, it was clear that Simon Yates was in trouble, and his teammate Howson – the overall winner of the Herald Sun Tour in 2017 – was given the green light to ride for himself.
Vine and Morton were caught with 4.5km to go, and the group continued to shed riders as the finish approached, and it was quickly down to just Howson, Hindley, Berwick and Powless.
As the four riders took turns to attack each other, shedding Powless once and for all in the process, it was left to Hindley to find the strength to outmanoeuvre, and out-power, his rivals in the push to the line.
Hindley's victory means that he keeps the race lead in the Sunweb fold following Dainese's opening-stage win, but the team will have to work hard to defend the race lead on Friday's tricky, undulating stage 3 from Bright to Wangaratta, ahead of another tough summit finish at Mount Buller for Saturday's penultimate stage.
Results
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
3:06:29
2
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
4
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:00:13
5
Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:00:37
6
Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
0:00:49
7
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
0:01:01
8
Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
9
Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan
0:01:05
10
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:01:09
11
Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:01:29
12
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:01:44
13
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:01:55
14
Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:11
15
Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
16
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:16
17
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
18
Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:38
19
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:02:46
20
Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:02:50
21
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
22
Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:03:47
23
Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:04:39
24
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:05:27
25
Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
26
Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
0:05:57
27
Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
0:05:58
28
Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:06:00
29
Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
30
Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
0:08:15
31
Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:08:41
32
Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan
0:08:57
33
Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
34
Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:11:09
35
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
36
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
37
Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
38
Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
39
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
40
Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
41
Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
0:11:45
42
Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:12:36
43
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:14:45
44
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
45
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
46
Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
47
Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental
0:16:14
48
Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental
49
Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
50
Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
51
Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
52
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
53
Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
54
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
55
Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
56
James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
57
Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:17:41
58
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
0:19:27
59
Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental
60
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
61
Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
62
Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
63
Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
64
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
65
Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane
66
Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental
67
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68
Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
69
David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
70
Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
71
Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:21:06
72
Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan
0:21:08
73
Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
0:21:15
74
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:22:16
75
Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
0:22:30
76
Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
77
Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:23:53
78
Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
79
Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan
0:24:34
80
Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:25:38
81
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
82
Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental
83
Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
84
Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental
85
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
86
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
0:25:52
87
Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:26:12
88
Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo
0:27:18
89
Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNF
Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane
DNF
Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo
DNS
Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane
OTL
Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling
OTL
Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
OTL
Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
6
2
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
4
3
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
6
2
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
4
3
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
10
2
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8
3
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
6
4
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
24
2
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16
3
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
8
4
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Team Sunweb
9:21:13
2
EF Pro Cycling
0:01:44
3
Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:07:27
4
Mitchelton-Scott
0:09:39
5
Kinan
0:10:27
6
Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:11:10
7
Israel Start-Up Nation
0:14:24
8
Aevolo
0:14:42
9
Team BridgeLane
0:22:46
10
Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:24:20
11
Nero Continental
0:27:14
12
St George Continental
0:33:55
13
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:40:22
General classification
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
5:43:01
2
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:04
3
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
0:00:06
4
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:00:23
5
Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:00:47
6
Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
0:00:59
7
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
0:01:11
8
Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
9
Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan
0:01:15
10
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:01:19
11
Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:01:39
12
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:01:54
13
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:02:05
14
Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:21
15
Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
16
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
0:02:25
17
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:26
18
Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:48
19
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:02:56
20
Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:03:00
21
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
22
Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:03:57
23
Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:04:49
24
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:05:37
25
Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
26
Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
0:06:07
27
Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
0:06:08
28
Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:06:10
29
Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
30
Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
0:08:25
31
Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:08:51
32
Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan
0:09:07
33
Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
34
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:11:17
35
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
0:11:19
36
Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
37
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
38
Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
39
Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
40
Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:11:37
41
Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
0:11:55
42
Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:12:46
43
Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:14:55
44
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
45
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
46
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:15:11
47
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
0:16:20
48
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:16:24
49
Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
50
Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
51
Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental
52
Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
53
James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
54
Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental
55
Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
56
Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
57
Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:17:51
58
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
0:19:27
59
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:19:31
60
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:19:37
61
Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
62
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
63
Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental
64
Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane
65
Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
66
Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
67
Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
68
Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental
69
David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
70
Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
0:19:55
71
Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:21:16
72
Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan
0:21:18
73
Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
0:21:25
74
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:22:26
75
Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
0:22:37
76
Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
0:22:40
77
Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:24:03
78
Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
79
Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan
0:24:44
80
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:25:41
81
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:25:45
82
Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental
0:25:48
83
Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
84
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
0:26:01
85
Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:26:06
86
Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:26:22
87
Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental
0:27:01
88
Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo
0:27:28
89
Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:30:46
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
14
2
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
10
3
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
10
4
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8
5
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8
6
Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
6
7
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
6
8
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
6
9
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
6
10
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
4
11
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
4
12
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
4
13
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
14
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
2
15
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
24
2
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16
3
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
8
4
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
5:43:07
2
Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:01:33
3
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
0:02:19
4
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:20
5
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:02:50
6
Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:04:43
7
Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
0:06:01
8
Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
0:08:19
9
Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:09:01
10
Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:12:40
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Team Sunweb
17:11:19
2
EF Pro Cycling
0:01:44
3
Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:07:27
4
Mitchelton-Scott
0:09:39
5
Kinan
0:10:27
6
Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:11:10
7
Israel Start-Up Nation
0:14:24
8
Aevolo
0:14:42
9
Team BridgeLane
0:22:46
10
Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:24:20
11
Nero Continental
0:27:14
12
St George Continental
0:33:55
13
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:40:22