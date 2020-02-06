Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 2 at Falls Creek ski resort

Sunweb's Jai Hindley wins stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)

Image 1 of 12

Sunweb's Jai Hindley wins stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 12

Stage winner and new overall leader Jai Hindley is congratulated by Sunweb teammates Michael Storer and Rob Power

Image 3 of 12

Mitchelton-Scott’s Damien Howson shows the effects of his efforts to take second place on the stage

Image 4 of 12

The rain starts to fall as Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek almost six minutes down on the day’s winner

Image 5 of 12

Jai Hindley (Sunweb) enjoys having taken the yellow leader’s jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek

Image 6 of 12

Mitchelton-Scott’s Damien Howson assumed the role of team leader on stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Image 7 of 12

The stage 2 podium of Howson, Hindley and Berwick celebrate a job well done

Image 8 of 12

Sunweb control the front of the bunch on the run-in to the day’s finishing climb

Image 9 of 12

Overnight leader Alberto Dainese lost his leader’s jersey, but it remained within the Sunweb team

Image 10 of 12

Australian road race champion Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the peloton on stage 2

Image 11 of 12

EF Pro Cycling’s Lachlan Morton attacks on the road to Falls Creek

Image 12 of 12

Sunweb’s Michael Storer worked hard to shed his Sunweb team’s rivals on the final climb

Team Sunweb's Jai Hindley took the race leader's jersey from teammate and stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese at the Herald Sun Tour on Thursday, winning stage 2 at the Falls Creek ski resort from Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sebastian Berwick (St George).

Berwick – of the domestic Australian team St George Continental – was the day's surprise package, keeping pace with, and attacking, his WorldTour team colleagues, but the even bigger surprise was race favourite Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) getting dropped on the climb with more than five kilometres to go, and eventually coming home almost six minutes down on Hindley.

After Yates was dropped, Hindley's Sunweb teammate Michael Storer continued to apply the pressure to an ever-reducing front group, and there were just four riders left with 2.5km of the final climb left to go – Hindley, Howson, Berwick and EF Pro Cycling's Neilson Powless – after Hindley came to the front to take over.

Twenty-year-old Berwick attacked his more experienced rivals with 2km to go, and it was Hindley who reacted first to bring him back, with Howson and Powless taking longer to rejoin them. Five hundred metres later, Hindley tried his luck, but was marked by Howson and Berwick.

After going under the one-kilometre-to-go banner, it was Howson's turn to try, with Hindley again covering the move, and followed by Berwick, with Powless again slower to get back on terms.

Berwick's attack with just over 500 metres to race put an end to Powless's chances, and it wasn't long after the US rider was dropped that Berwick decided to open his sprint, although it was Hindley who packed the most powerful punch to the line, winning ahead of Howson and a highly impressive Berwick.

Story continues

"Hats off to Damien and Seb," said Hindley at the finish. "They were super strong and I couldn't shake them. I saw 300 metres to go, and thought that was a bit early, so I held back a bit, and then Seb went, and I managed to follow him and then jump around him.

"I'm just stoked to finish off all the hard work the Sunweb boys did for me today. They were amazing," he said.

How it unfolded

The riders rolled out from Beechworth for stage 2 facing 117.6km, with the final 30km climb, finishing at the Falls Creek ski resort, acting as the first real test of this year's race.

For the second day in a row, Ben Hill went on the attack early, and would end the day in the green points jersey after picking up points at the intermediate sprints for his troubles. The Team BridgeLane rider was soon joined by Angus Lyons (Oliver's Real Food Racing), and the duo was subsequently joined by Genki Yamamoto (Kinan) Cade Bickmore, Scott McGill (both Aevolo), Bentley Niquet-Olden (Nero Continental) and Luke Mudgway (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy), and the break worked together to built a lead of more than three minutes over the main field.

Soon after the feed zone, however, Lyons decided to go it alone, and was again joined by Hill, and the two riders made it on to the start of the final climb together. The climb soon put paid to Hill's efforts, and Lyons pushed on alone, and was eventually joined by Kinan's Salvador Guardiola, with the chasing quintet having been reabsorbed into the bunch, which was soon shedding riders out of the back as the road headed upwards.

By the mid-point of the climb, Lyons and Guardiola were caught by the chase group, and it was Mitchelton-Scott and EF Pro Cycling who took control of the race, with the latter's Lachlan Morton deciding to attack with just under 10km to go.

Nero's Jay Vine gave chase, and eventually bridged to the Australian, while Mitchelton-Scott, with Nick Schultz and Damien Howson at the head of affairs, continued to drive what had become a group of only around 18 riders with 6km left to race.

Soon afterwards, it was clear that Simon Yates was in trouble, and his teammate Howson – the overall winner of the Herald Sun Tour in 2017 – was given the green light to ride for himself.

Vine and Morton were caught with 4.5km to go, and the group continued to shed riders as the finish approached, and it was quickly down to just Howson, Hindley, Berwick and Powless.

As the four riders took turns to attack each other, shedding Powless once and for all in the process, it was left to Hindley to find the strength to outmanoeuvre, and out-power, his rivals in the push to the line.

Hindley's victory means that he keeps the race lead in the Sunweb fold following Dainese's opening-stage win, but the team will have to work hard to defend the race lead on Friday's tricky, undulating stage 3 from Bright to Wangaratta, ahead of another tough summit finish at Mount Buller for Saturday's penultimate stage.

Results





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:06:29 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 4 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:13 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:37 6 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:49 7 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:01 8 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 9 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:01:05 10 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:09 11 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:29 12 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:01:44 13 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:55 14 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:11 15 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 16 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:16 17 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:38 19 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:02:46 20 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:02:50 21 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 22 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:47 23 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:39 24 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:27 25 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 26 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:05:57 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:58 28 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:06:00 29 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 30 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:08:15 31 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:08:41 32 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:08:57 33 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 34 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:09 35 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 37 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 38 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 39 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 40 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 41 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 0:11:45 42 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:12:36 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:45 44 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 45 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 46 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 47 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 0:16:14 48 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 49 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 50 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 51 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 52 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 53 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 54 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 55 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 56 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 57 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:17:41 58 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:19:27 59 Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental 60 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 61 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 62 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 63 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 64 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 65 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 66 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 67 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 69 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 70 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 71 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:21:06 72 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:21:08 73 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 0:21:15 74 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:22:16 75 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:22:30 76 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 77 Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:23:53 78 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 79 Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan 0:24:34 80 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:38 81 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 82 Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental 83 Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 84 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 85 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 86 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:25:52 87 Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:26:12 88 Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo 0:27:18 89 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing DNF Kees Duyvesteyn (NZl) Team Bridgelane DNF Aidan McNeil (USA) Aevolo DNS Nicholas White (Aus) Team Bridgelane OTL Roy Eefting (Ned) Team Sapura Cycling OTL Muhammad Hakimi Ajis (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling OTL Daniel Gandy (Aus) St George Continental





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 6 2 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4 3 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 2 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 4 3 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 6 4 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 8 4 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 9:21:13 2 EF Pro Cycling 0:01:44 3 Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:07:27 4 Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:39 5 Kinan 0:10:27 6 Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:11:10 7 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:14:24 8 Aevolo 0:14:42 9 Team BridgeLane 0:22:46 10 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:24:20 11 Nero Continental 0:27:14 12 St George Continental 0:33:55 13 ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:40:22

General classification





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 5:43:01 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 0:00:06 4 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 6 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:59 7 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:11 8 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 9 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:01:15 10 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 11 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:39 12 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:01:54 13 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 14 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:21 15 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 16 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:02:25 17 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:26 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:48 19 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:02:56 20 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:03:00 21 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 22 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:57 23 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:49 24 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:37 25 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 26 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:06:07 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:08 28 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:06:10 29 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 30 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:08:25 31 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:08:51 32 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:09:07 33 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 34 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:11:17 35 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:11:19 36 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 38 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 39 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 40 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:11:37 41 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 0:11:55 42 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:12:46 43 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:14:55 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 46 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:15:11 47 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:16:20 48 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:16:24 49 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 50 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 51 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 52 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 53 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 54 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 55 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 56 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 57 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:17:51 58 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:19:27 59 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:31 60 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:19:37 61 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 62 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 63 Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental 64 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 65 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 66 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 67 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 68 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 69 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 70 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:19:55 71 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:21:16 72 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:21:18 73 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 0:21:25 74 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:22:26 75 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:22:37 76 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:22:40 77 Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:24:03 78 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 79 Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan 0:24:44 80 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:25:41 81 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:25:45 82 Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental 0:25:48 83 Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 84 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 0:26:01 85 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:06 86 Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:26:22 87 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:27:01 88 Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo 0:27:28 89 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:30:46





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 14 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 3 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 10 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 5 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 6 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 6 7 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 6 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 6 9 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 6 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 11 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 4 12 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 13 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 14 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 2 15 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 8 4 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 5:43:07 2 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:33 3 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:02:19 4 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:20 5 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:02:50 6 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:43 7 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:06:01 8 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:08:19 9 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:09:01 10 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:12:40



