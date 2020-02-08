Herald Sun Tour: Hindley wins stage 4 on Mount Buller to extend overall lead

Sunweb’s Jai Hindley (Sunweb) wins stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Mount Buller, increasing his overall lead in the Australian stage race

Sunweb’s Jai Hindley (Sunweb) wins stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Mount Buller, increasing his overall lead in the Australian stage race

Stage 4 winner, and overall leader, Jai Hindley celebrates a job well done with Sunweb teammate Michael Storer at the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

The podium for stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour: Third-placed Jay Vine (Nero Continental), winner Jai Hindley (Sunweb) and second-placed Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental)

Mitchelton-Scott’s Damien Howson shows the strain of stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour, on which he dropped from second overall to third

Second-placed Jay Vine (Nero Continental) receives a champagne shower from stage 4 winner Jai Hindley (Sunweb) as second-placed Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental) plays catch up

Jai Hindley extended his overall lead after winning stage 4 at Mount Buller

Israel Start-Up Nation’s James Piccoli goes on the attack in the last three kilometres of the final climb

Nero Continental’s Jay Vine takes third place at the Mount Buller ski resort on stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Jonas Rutsch (EF Pro Cycling) took the red jersey as most aggressive rider on stage 4 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Sebastian Berwick (St George Continental) kept the white jersey as best young rider after moving up to second overall

James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation) recovers after his effort in the closing kilometres of Mount Buller

Jonas Rutsch (EF Pro Cycling) gets aero during his chase back to the breakaway after puncturing

Herald Sun Tour leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb) took his second stage victory at this year's Australian stage race on the summit finish at Mount Buller, Victoria, on Saturday, and in doing so extended his advantage in the general classification to 10 seconds over St George Continental's Sebastian Berwick.

It was another sensational ride by 20-year-old Berwick, taking on – and beating, bar Hindley – the WorldTour teams once more, and moving himself up from third overall at the start of the day to second place, with only one stage left to go in Melbourne on Sunday, which should go the way of the sprinters.

Mitchelton-Scott's Damien Howson – who won the race overall in 2017 – lost ground in the final few kilometres of the 16-kilometre-long climb up to the ski resort, and crossed the finish line 22 seconds behind Hindley. It meant that the 27-year-old dropped from second place – four seconds behind Hindley at the start of the stage – to third, now 36 seconds behind the race leader.

"The team was incredible today, and the guys just rode on the front from the first kilometre," said Hindley after crossing the finish line. "It's great that all their hard work paid off, so this is pretty special."

For the second half of the final climb, the 23-year-old race leader had Sunweb teammate Michael Storer working for him on the front of the main group, and Hindley only had to make his move with a kilometre to go when Berwick put in an attack.

"I've known Michael since we were young, so to have him riding the final for me like that was unreal," said Hindley. "I didn't have to say anything; he knew exactly what to do. He's phenomenal."

There was praise and respect for Berwick, too: "Hats off to Sebastian. He threw the kitchen sink at me, and was super impressive, so congratulations to him as he was super strong."

With just one day to go, and barring accident or injury – or a stage that goes totally off-script – Hindley should be crowned the 45th Australian winner in 67 editions of the Herald Sun Tour in Melbourne come Sunday evening.

"It's really special," he said. "I really love the Sun Tour – it's the third time time that I've done it – and to be an Australian racing here, and to wear the leader's jersey going into the final stage, I'm a bit lost for words."

How it unfolded

It was Team BridgeLane's Ben Hill who attacked from the start of stage 4 in Mansfield, instigating a 20-strong breakaway, which was quickly brought back by the bunch.

Ten kilometres into the 106.6km stage, however, EF Pro Racing's Jonas Rutsch – who had been part of the day's first move – succeeded in slipping away, and was joined by BridgeLane's Ayden Toovey.

They were soon joined by Toovey's teammate Hill again, plus Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy's Ethan Batt, Ben Perry (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Conor Murtagh (Oliver's Real Food Racing), and they became eight riders at the head of affairs when Michael Rice (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) and David Williams of the Kordamentha Australian National Team also got across to join them.

After losing the green jersey as the race's best sprinter on stage 3, Hill made sure that he took maximum points at the first intermediate sprint after 21km on what was his fourth day out of four in a break.

With 50km covered, Williams let a small gap open on a descent, and suddenly found himself unable to get back to his seven breakaway companions, despite a huge effort.

Shortly afterwards, Rutsch had a front-wheel puncture, and a very quick disc-brake wheel change by neutral service had Rutsch on his way again swiftly. The remaining six riders didn't wait – but perhaps should have done, given the young German's powerful engine – but the 22-year-old used that power to get back, all guns blazing, on the next short descent.

The break was allowed to build up a maximum lead of almost four minutes, while, behind them, Sunweb controlled the front of the bunch.

Hill was again able to take maximum points at the second and final intermediate sprint with 29km to go, completely unopposed, and just ahead of the final climb, Murtagh was the first to drop away from the lead group, followed shortly afterwards by Batt and Rice once on the climb.

Hill – having done enough to take back the green points jersey – did one last turn on the front to help his teammate Toovey, and then also lost contact, leaving Rutsch, Perry and Toovey to push on, but with their lead rapidly dropping down.

With 8.5km to go, Rutsch attacked, taking only Perry with him, while Toovey lost contact. Behind them, Sunweb's Storer and Rob Power led the case group for Hindley in third wheel, followed by Berwick and EF's Neilson Powless, while Mitchelton continued to keep their powder dry for Howson.

But not for long: the team's New Zealander, Dion Smith, attacked with 5km to go, catching Perry and Rutsch, with only Rutsch capable of following.

Israel Start-Up Nation's James Piccoli then attacked from the chasing group with just 3km to race, and caught and passed the leading duo, seemingly with enough of a gap to potentially win the stage.

He was pursued by Mitchelton's Simon Yates, striking out for the stage win, and clearly feeling better than he had when he lost six minutes at Falls Creek two days previously.

Yates was unable to get across to Piccoli, however, and with a kilometre to go, Berwick attacked, and only Hindley could follow, and the two blew past first Yates and then Piccoli, before the two best climbers at this year's race duked it out for the victory, with Hindley coming out on top.

Nero Continental's Jay Vine emerged as the best of the rest to take third place on the stage, just nine seconds down, followed by Team Sapura Cycling's Jesse Ewart for fourth – two more UCI Continental-level Australian riders beating a whole host of WorldTour riders, and earning themselves promotions to fifth and sixth place on the GC, both 1:26 down on Hindley, while EF Pro Cycling's Neilson Powless did enough to retain fourth place overall.

Results





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:01:25 2 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 3 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 0:00:09 4 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:17 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:18 6 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:22 7 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:23 9 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 10 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:00:30 11 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:00:43 12 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:00:48 13 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:50 16 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:53 18 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:00:55 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:23 20 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:44 21 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:59 22 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 23 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:02:01 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:09 25 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:02:12 26 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:23 27 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:28 28 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:03:03 29 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:21 30 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:31 31 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:03:52 32 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:42 33 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:17 34 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:05:51 35 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:12 36 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:06:17 37 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:06:27 38 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 39 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:06:32 40 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:52 41 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:08:42 42 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 43 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 0:09:34 44 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:09:37 45 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 46 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:09:40 47 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 48 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:10:07 49 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:10:12 51 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 52 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:11:53 53 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:13:54 54 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 55 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 56 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 57 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 58 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:14:05 59 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 60 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 61 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:14:11 62 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:14:39 63 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 64 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:31 65 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 66 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 67 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 68 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 69 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 70 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:15:40 71 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 0:16:02 72 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:16:12 73 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 74 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:16:22 75 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 76 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:16:50 77 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:16:52 78 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:19:01 80 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:19:30





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 2 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 4 3 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 6 2 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 3 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 2 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 8 3 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 6 4 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 12 2 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 3 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 2 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 16 3 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 8 4 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 9:05:47 2 Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:43 3 Team Sunweb 0:01:44 4 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:18 5 Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:03 6 EF Pro Cycling 0:05:27 7 Kinan 0:05:38 8 Team BridgeLane 0:08:30 9 St George Continental 0:17:39 10 Aevolo 0:17:52 11 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:18:51 12 Nero Continental 0:19:03 13 ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:30:44

General classification





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 12:51:45 2 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 0:00:10 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 4 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:51 5 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:01:26 6 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 8 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:01:55 9 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:02:32 10 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:02:50 11 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 0:02:54 12 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:03:20 13 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:05 14 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:41 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:59 16 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:00 17 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:41 18 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:10 19 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:28 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:50 21 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:08:21 22 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:08:51 23 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:02 24 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:09:20 25 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:10:14 26 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:13:14 27 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:13:54 28 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:56 29 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:13:57 30 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:14:26 31 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:46 32 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:15:02 33 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:15:34 34 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:53 35 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:39 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:46 37 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:17:52 38 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:12 39 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:31 40 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:20:11 41 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:20:54 42 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:21:03 43 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:24:06 44 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 0:25:59 45 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:26:20 46 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:26:41 47 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:27:00 48 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:29:41 49 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:29:42 50 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 0:29:59 51 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:30:33 52 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 53 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 0:31:27 54 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:31:45 55 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:32:06 56 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:32:31 57 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:33:41 58 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:34:39 59 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:35:47 60 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:36:01 61 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:36:21 62 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 0:37:10 64 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:05 65 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 0:38:16 66 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:44 67 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:38:53 68 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:40:23 69 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:40:27 70 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:42:06 71 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:42:14 72 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 0:42:21 73 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:43:32 74 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:43:50 75 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:44:02 76 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:44:24 77 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:46:02 78 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:50:36 79 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:50:50 80 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:50





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 28 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 3 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 18 4 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 5 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 14 6 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 12 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 10 8 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 10 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6 11 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 6 12 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 6 13 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 14 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 4 15 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4 16 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 17 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 4 18 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 4 19 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 21 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 2 22 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 54 2 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 26 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 24 4 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 20 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 20 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 7 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 12 8 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 12 9 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 8 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 12 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 6 13 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 14 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 4 15 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 4 16 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4 17 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 12:51:55 2 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:02:22 3 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:03:10 4 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:04:31 5 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:08:41 6 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:09:10 7 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:13:47 8 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:14:36 9 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:20:53 10 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:23:56



